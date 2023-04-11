Music Fights Back

We talk with people working at the intersection of music and the environment and ask how one can influence the other. Grammy-award-winning Cajun punk musician Louis Michot of the Lost Bayou Ramblers and Rev. Lennox Yearwood, who leads the national environmental advocacy group, the Hip Hop Caucus, tell us about how they use music to inspire action on the climate crisis and environmental injustice.

Hosted by Halle Parker and Carlyle Calhoun.

Sea Change is a production of WWNO and WRKF.

