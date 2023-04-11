© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sea Change
seachange resize-01.png
Sea Change

Music Fights Back

By Carlyle Calhoun,
Halle Parker
Published April 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
032823_LOUISMICHOT32.jpg
Kezia Setyawan
/
WWNO
Grammy-award-winning Cajun punk musician Louis Michot plays the fiddle and sings in his houseboat studio in Arnaudville, Louisiana.

We talk with people working at the intersection of music and the environment and ask how one can influence the other. Grammy-award-winning Cajun punk musician Louis Michot of the Lost Bayou Ramblers and Rev. Lennox Yearwood, who leads the national environmental advocacy group, the Hip Hop Caucus, tell us about how they use music to inspire action on the climate crisis and environmental injustice.

Hosted by Halle Parker and Carlyle Calhoun.

Sea Change is a production of WWNO and WRKF.

Tags
Sea Change Sea ChangeLouisiana MusicLocalenvironmental justice
Carlyle Calhoun
Carlyle Calhoun is a photojournalist and multimedia producer based in New Orleans. Carlyle's work has been featured in publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Coastal Living and National Geographic Adventure.
See stories by Carlyle Calhoun
Halle Parker
Halle Parker reports on the environment for WWNO's Coastal Desk. You can reach her at hparker@wwno.org.
See stories by Halle Parker