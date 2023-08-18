© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sea Change
Sea Change

Expand Your Blue Mind

By Carlyle Calhoun,
Halle Parker
Published August 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Sea Change Episode Expand Your Blue Mind interviewees Wallace J. Nichols, author of the book Blue Mind, and deep sea explorer Mandy Joye.
1 of 3  — blue mind transparent-01.png
Sea Change Episode Expand Your Blue Mind interviewees Wallace J. Nichols, author of the book Blue Mind, and deep sea explorer Mandy Joye.
Blue Mind author and biologist Wallace J. Nichols in the waters of the Anambas Islands Regency located in Indonesia.
2 of 3  — J_Anambas_BBT_Alling_Biosfir.jpg
Blue Mind author and biologist Wallace J. Nichols in the waters of the Anambas Islands Regency located in Indonesia.
Wallace J. Nichols
Mandy Joye, University of Georgia professor of marine sciences studied the oil plumes generated by the sinking of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig.
3 of 3  — Joye-Atlantis_deck.jpg
Mandy Joye, University of Georgia professor of marine sciences studied the oil plumes generated by the sinking of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig.
Todd Dickey / University of Georgia

It's summertime. Most of us hope to spend time on the beach, or by a river, or a pool, and we thought we'd try to understand why? Why do we want to be by water, and why does it make us feel so good? And it’s not just us. Understanding how the power of water makes us healthier and happier is actually a growing field of research.

Today, we're diving into our human connection to oceans and how we can harness that love of water to help us protect the largest gulf in the world -- our own Gulf of Mexico.

We talk with Wallace J. Nichols, author of the book “Blue Mind,” about how being around water changed us, and then we talk with deep sea explorer Mandy Joye about the wonders hidden in the Gulf of Mexico and what we can do to save them.

For more information about Blue Mind, check out Wallace J Nichols’ website: https://www.wallacejnichols.org/122/bluemind.html

Hosted by Carlyle Calhoun and Halle Parker. Our managing producer is Carlyle Calhoun. Our sound designer is Maddie Zampanti. Sea Change is a production of WWNO and WRKF. We are part of the NPR Podcast Network and distributed by PRX.

Tags
Sea Change Sea Changeclimate changethe great wide seawaterBP oil spill
Carlyle Calhoun
Carlyle Calhoun is the managing producer of <i>Sea Change.</i> You can reach her at: carlyle@wwno.org
See stories by Carlyle Calhoun
Halle Parker
Halle Parker reports on the environment for WWNO's Coastal Desk. You can reach her at hparker@wwno.org.
See stories by Halle Parker