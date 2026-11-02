Island Life: Adapting to Storms in the North Sea

Today, we take an immersive journey back to Germany's unique Hallig Islands, where centuries-old traditions and cultures have survived annual flooding through adaptation. But can a culture built around weathering storms adapt fast enough to survive climate change? Coming up, get transported to life on the North Sea from our friends at Living Planet.

This episode of Sea Change is brought to you by our friends at Living Planet. It was produced by Tamsin Walker, who reported from the islands of Pellworm and Hallig Hooge. Editing and soundscaping by Kathleen Schuster. Sea Change's executive producer is Carlyle Calhoun.

Sea Change is a WWNO and WRKF production. We are part of the NPR Podcast Network and distributed by PRX. And to help others find our podcast, hit subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Sea Change is made possible with major support from the Gulf Research Program of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. WWNO’s Coastal Desk is supported by the Walton Family Foundation, the Meraux (Meer - O) Foundation, and the Greater New Orleans Foundation.