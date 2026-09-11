The Reading Life: Jack McGuire (encore airing)

[Encore airing] - Susan Larson interviews Jack McGuire about his new book, Killing the Kingfish: The Huey Long Assassination.

Yvonne Perret presents her children’s book “My NOLA Dog!” at a special author storytime, Saturday, September 12, at 11 a.m. at Garden District Book Shop.

Journalist and author Michael Grunwald presents “We Are Eating the Earth,” Monday, September 14, from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. at Tulane University’s Richardson Memorial Hall. Grunwald examines the environmental consequences of modern agriculture and the food system. The lecture is free and open to the public, and copies of his book will be available.

Local journalist Chelsea Brasted discusses her new book, “New Orleans Food Story,” Monday, September 14, at 7 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The event is free and open to the public.

Joel Dinerstein discusses his new book, “The Last of the Ellis Island Jews: A Brooklyn Memoir,” a tragicomic account of a working-class Jewish family in Brooklyn, in conversation with T. R. Johnson, Thursday, September 17th at 6pm at Octavia Books.

The Historic New Orleans Collection presents Bunny Day, Saturday, September 19. Alison Fensterstock and Michael Tisserand discuss and sign “Bunny Matthews: His Life, Art, and Obsessions” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williams Research Center, followed by a program on the New Orleans “Yat” accent and a Vic and Nat’ly costume contest. The public events are free.

