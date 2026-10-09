The Reading Life: Rashauna Johnson

[Encore airing] Susan Larson talks with Rashauna Johnson about Sweet Home Feliciana: Family, Slavery, and the Hauntings of History, her new book where she examines her family history in Louisiana.

Matthew Kessler presents The Wiregrass, Tuesday, October 13, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. Advance registration is available. Event details and registration.

Kayla Hardy discusses her debut fantasy novel, The Quarter Queen, Tuesday, October 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Set in 1843 New Orleans and inspired by Marie Laveau, the novel follows Laveau’s daughter as she confronts a curse placed on her mother. Event details and tickets.

Adrian Van Young leads The Craft of Fear: Generating Scares in Fiction, Wednesday, October 14, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Milton H. Latter Memorial Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave. The free workshop explores techniques for creating fear and dread in fiction. Event details.

Virginia Hume discusses Liberty Island, Thursday, October 15, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. Advance registration is available. Event details and registration.

Local historian Derby Gisclair presents Beyond Storyville, Thursday, October 15, at 7 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Gisclair traces New Orleans vice districts from The Swamp and Gallatin Street through Basin Street and the creation of Storyville. The event is free and open to the public. Event details.

Monique Morrison, volume editor of Waiting to Die: One Man's Journey on Death Row by Feltus Taylor Jr., participates in a discussion Thursday, October 15, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Octavia Books, 513 Octavia Street. Event details.

Camilo Arturo Leslie discusses Invested: Trust and Ignorance in a Middle-Class Fraud in conversation with Gary Sernovitz, Thursday, October 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Octavia Books, 513 Octavia Street. Event details.

