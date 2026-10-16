The Reading Life: John Travis, Gina Ferrara and Ralph Adamo

Susan Larson talks with editor John Travis and Louisiana state Poet Laureate, Gina Ferrara and Ralph Adamo about the new poetry anthology, Diving Into Nature: An Eco-Poetry Anthology of Louisiana.

Calendar

Adrian Van Young leads “Paper Cuts & Sleepless Nights: Writing the Literary Page-Turner”, Monday, October 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Courtyard Brewery. The Third Lantern Lit workshop explores suspense, pacing, unreliable narrators and setting in fiction. Admission is free; no RSVP is required.

Lisa Moore, head of research services and cataloger at the Amistad Research Center in New Orleans, presents “Researching Black Ancestry at the Amistad” at 7 p.m., Monday, October 19, at the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie. This event is open to the public.

Todd Kennedy discusses “Anthony Bourdain, Filmmaker”, Tuesday, October 20, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. Kennedy, a professor at Nicholls State University, examines Bourdain's television and documentary work through the lens of film criticism.

Christi Keating Sumich discusses “The Swamp Ghost”, the first novel in her Old New Orleans Bookshop Mysteries, Tuesday, October 20, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cita Dennis Hubbell Library, 725 Pelican Avenue.

Louisiana Poet Laureate Gina Ferrara reads from her new collection, “The Rooted and Recurrent”, Wednesday, October 21, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books. The poems explore family, loss, environmental change and the landscape of south Louisiana.

Writers Rebecca Baum, E. Lane Redmond and Adrian Van Young read from their work at “Fright Night: An Evening of Terrifying Tales”, Thursday, October 22, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Milton H. Latter Memorial Library. The event includes readings, audience-submitted two-sentence horror stories and author signings.

Amanda Holden discusses “How to Be a Rich Old Lady!”, Thursday, October 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

The Library Foundation of New Orleans' Really Big Used Book Sale returns to the Latter Library lawn Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year's sale features an expanded selection of vintage, rare and collectible books.

Louisiana Poet Laureate Gina Ferrara reads from her new collection, “The Rooted and Recurrent,” at Barnes & Noble in Metairie, Saturday, October 24, from 2 to 4 p.m.