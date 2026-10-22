The Reading Life: Leigh Bardugo

Guest host, Lindsay Cronk interviews New York Times bestselling author Leigh Bardugo Deadbeat, the third book in The Ninth House trilogy.

Literary Calendar

Poets Rodney Jones and Biljana D. Obradović discuss and sign their new collections, “The Body and the End of Time” and “Called by Distances,” Sunday, October 25, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Octavia Books. Jones is a National Book Critics Circle Award winner, and Obradović is a professor of English at Xavier University of Louisiana. Event details Octavia Books

Memoirist Dena Schusterman discusses “Stories Carry” in conversation with editor Liza Nelson Brown, Tuesday, October 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the New Orleans Jewish Community Center, 5342 St. Charles Ave. The memoir explores family, faith, belonging and life within the Hasidic Jewish community. Registration is available through the JCC. Event details Octavia Books

Science-fiction and fantasy author Yoon Ha Lee launches his new novel, “Code & Codex,” in conversation with novelist and screenwriter Alys Murray, Tuesday, October 27, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. Advance registration is available. Event details The Garden District Book Shop

Author Ebony Walden discusses her travel memoir, “Where I'm From: A Poetic Journey Across Five Continents,” Tuesday, October 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Walden appears in conversation with New Orleans journalist Athina Morris. The memoir recounts an eight-month journey through fifteen countries, combining travel writing, poetry and reflections on identity. This is a ticketed event. Event details and tickets Eventbrite

Chef Brian Landry and bassist Peter Harris present “Rhythm & Roux: The Simmer & Swing of New Orleans,” Thursday, October 29, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. The cookbook combines recipes with photographs and stories from New Orleans musicians, including Branford Marsalis, Herlin Riley and John Boutté. Event details The Garden District Book Shop

Writer Casey Gerald discusses “The Great Refusal” in conversation with Jerid P. Woods, Thursday, October 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Gerald, author of “There Will Be No Miracles Here,” examines community, identity and the social expectations shaping contemporary American life. This is a ticketed event. Event details and tickets Eventbrite

Essayist Jill Christman discusses her new memoir, “The Heart Folds Early,” in conversation with Victoria Coy, Thursday, October 29, at 6 p.m. at Octavia Books. The memoir explores grief, motherhood, reproductive decisions and the lasting effects of personal loss. Event details Octavia Books

Novelist M. L. Rio celebrates the paperback release of “Hot Wax” in conversation with New Orleans music writer Alison Fensterstock, Thursday, October 29, at 7 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books. The novel follows a woman confronting her past in the rock music world of the late 1980s. Admission is free, with RSVP encouraged. Event details Blue Cypress Books