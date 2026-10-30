The Reading Life: Interview with the Vampire (Christopher Rice, Eric Shaw Quinn)

(Guest Host) Lindsay Cronk interviews Christopher Rice and Eric Shaw Quinn about the 50th anniversary of Interview with the Vampire.

Garden District Book Shop presents a 50th-anniversary celebration of Interview with the Vampire, Saturday, October 31, at 3 p.m. at Loyola University's Roussel Performance Hall. Leigh Bardugo, Christopher Rice and Eric Shaw Quinn discuss the anniversary edition of Anne Rice's novel. Tickets include admission and a copy of the book. A limited number of tickets remained available in the October 20 announcement. Event information.

The Jefferson Parish Library presents a Mini-Mystery Writers Conference featuring Ellen Byron and Michael Rigg, Sunday, November 1, beginning at 1 p.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Byron discusses the importance of setting in mystery fiction, followed by Rigg on character development at 3 p.m. Admission is free, and no registration is required. Event details.

Author K. M. Huber reads from and signs “Dance of the Owl Woman: Patya's Journey,” Sunday, November 1, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Octavia Books. The novel continues the story begun in “Call of the Owl Woman.” Event details.

New Orleans writer Brian Fairbanks discusses “Life Is a Cabaret: The Amazing Story of the Real Lives That Inspired the Iconic Musical,” Tuesday, November 3, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. The book examines the people who inspired Christopher Isherwood's characters and the Berlin artistic community that shaped the musical and film. The evening includes a reading and music by Ingrid Lucia. Admission is free, with advance RSVP encouraged. Event details.

Author and journalist Lindsay Kent discusses her debut psychological thriller, “My Twin the Murderer,” Tuesday, November 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Presented in partnership with the New Orleans Psychedelic Society, the discussion explores the history of psychedelic research, propaganda and the influence of storytelling on public perception. Tickets include a copy of the book and an opportunity for signing. Event details and tickets.

Author Nika Grace discusses “Serial Killer Wanted” in conversation with novelist Jess Armstrong, Wednesday, November 4, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. The psychological thriller follows a woman who places an online advertisement seeking a serial killer. Admission is free, with advance RSVP encouraged. Event details.

Natalie Baszile discusses her new novel, “Friends and Family,” Friday, November 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Baszile, author of “Queen Sugar,” explores friendship, race and family relationships through the story of two longtime friends whose differing views on identity and parenting threaten their relationship. This is a ticketed event. Event details and tickets.

Author Tom Andes presents “Nothing Happens No Place: Setting in Crime and Mystery Fiction,” Saturday, November 7, at 10 a.m. at the East Bank Regional Library, Metairie. The workshop examines how setting shapes character, atmosphere and narrative tension. Admission is free and open to writers of all genres. Event details.

The Historic New Orleans Collection presents its annual Food Forum, “Gumbo!,” Saturday, November 7, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St. Food historian Jessica B. Harris delivers the keynote, with additional presentations examining the origins, ingredients and cultural significance of Louisiana's state dish. Forum admission is $50, with optional lunch and tasting events separately ticketed. Event details and registration.

