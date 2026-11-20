Susan Larson talks with Charles Chamberlain about his new book, New Orleans: A Concise History of an Exceptional City.

Here’s on what on tap this week in the Literary Life

Alison Fensterstock and Michael Tisserand discuss “Bunny Matthews: His Life, Art, and Obsessions,” Friday, November 20, at 2 p.m. at the André Cailloux Center, as part of the Words and Music Literary Festival. The book examines the life and work of the New Orleans cartoonist, writer and creator of Vic and Nat'ly. Admission is free.

The Words and Music Literary Festival presents “Research, Record Keeping, and Resistance,” Friday, November 20, at 4:30 p.m. at the André Cailloux Center. The free program examines documentation, historical memory and resistance.

Comedian and writer Ellen Skrmetti discusses her essay collection “Cattywampus,” Friday, November 20, at 6 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St. The collection uses Southern humor to explore family, aging, faith and life's unexpected complications. This is a ticketed event.

The Words and Music Literary Festival presents “It's My Debut!,” Saturday, November 21, at 2:30 p.m. at the André Cailloux Center. Fiction writer T. Clark, poet Burnside Soliel and memoirist Doc McLemore discuss their debut books in conversation with M. A. Nicholson.

The festival presents the New Orleans launch of “sphere: a journal of jazz in motion,” Saturday, November 21, at 3:45 p.m. at the André Cailloux Center. Contributors Danielle Amir Jackson, Kristina Kay Robinson, T. R. Johnson and Hank Shteamer discuss jazz criticism, scholarship and writing with Denise Frazier.

Charles C. Stephenson Jr. discusses “Crankin!: Fifty Years of DC Go-Go,” Saturday, November 21, at 5 p.m. at the André Cailloux Center. The program explores the history and cultural significance of Washington, D.C.'s distinctive funk tradition.

Alison Fensterstock and Michael Tisserand discuss and sign “Bunny Matthews: His Life, Art, and Obsessions,” Saturday, November 21, at 5 p.m. at Garden District Book Shop. Admission is free.

Children's author and musician Johnette Downing and Grammy-winning record producer Scott Billington discuss their new biography, “Irma Thomas: Soul Queen of New Orleans,” Monday, November 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Octavia Books, 513 Octavia St. The book traces Thomas's six-decade career and her place in New Orleans rhythm and blues. Irma Thomas has been invited but her attendance is not confirmed.

Writer Sharon LaCour leads “Choosing Point of View for Your Story,” Monday, November 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at High Grinds. Presented by Third Lantern Lit, the free workshop explores how narrative perspective shapes character, authenticity and storytelling. No registration is required.

Writer Shai August leads “Merchandising Youniversity: More Than Bookmarks,” Monday, November 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Courtyard Brewery. Presented by Third Lantern Lit, the free workshop examines how authors can develop merchandise related to their books, including pricing, manufacturing, inventory and profitability. No registration is required.

Photographer Josephine Sacabo discusses her new book, “El Mundo Inalcanzable de Susana San Juan,” Tuesday, December 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Octavia Books. The photographic series draws inspiration from Juan Rulfo's Mexican novel “Pedro Páramo,” exploring memory, loss and the inner world of its tragic heroine.

Louisiana author Alexis L. Menard launches her romantasy novel “Vices & Virtues,” Tuesday, December 1, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books, 8123 Oak St. The event includes an author discussion and signing. Advance RSVP is available.

Novelist Donna Hill discusses “Nola and Baldwin” in conversation with New Orleans romance author Farrah Rochon, Thursday, December 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baldwin & Co. Set during the Great Depression, the historical romance explores love, family and racism. This is a ticketed event.

Author Katy Simpson Smith celebrates her new novel “The Maltese Version” in conversation with C. Morgan Babst, Thursday, December 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books. The evening includes a discussion and signing.

The Historic New Orleans Collection presents “Researching Your Property's History,” Friday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St. Historians and genealogists explain how to research New Orleans properties using historical records. Admission is free, with registration required.

The Historic New Orleans Collection presents “The Photography of Harold Baquet,” Sunday, December 6, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Williams Research Center. The program examines the legacy of the New Orleans photographer through presentations, a panel discussion and a community photo reception.

