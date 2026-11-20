I propose a toast to a different kind of bar in the French Quarter, one that has turned a long-dormant entertainment complex on Decatur Street into an ambitious new destination with dual goals of providing a cultural exchange around New Orleans cocktails and helping boost a section of the French Quarter badly in need of a new spark.

The Cocktail Hour is a new concept that has transformed the sprawling historic property by the French Market best known as the former home of Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville.

It was created by Jewel of the South, the French Quarter tavern that has earned international acclaim for cocktails in its own right.

Across its different spaces, the Cocktail Hour has a restaurant from the chefs at Irish Channel hot spot Turkey & the Wolf, multiple cocktail bars, a stage for live music and DJs and a dedicated lounge that serves as its own kind of stage, hosting some of the top-ranked bars from around the world.

Each week, a different guest bar sets up for its own three-night pop-up experience. These visiting bars count as bucket list destinations for cocktail lovers, in the way that some will plan visits to specific restaurants, and they’re all coming to New Orleans.

All across the Cocktail Hour, a lush, immersive décor changes with the seasons. What started with a spooky, campy Halloween theme is now moving into holiday mode for the rest of the year up until Carnival.

In the restaurant, dubbed simply & the Wolf, you’ll find a walk-up counter for casual comfort food and creative sandwiches, like type that have drawn throngs to Turkey & the Wolf, like collard green melts, jazzed-up wedge salads, fancy fried bologna, fried chicken plates.

The Cocktail Hour arrives as Decatur Street and the lower French Quarter have been contending with more than a year of highly disruptive infrastructure work. Numerous restaurants and shops closed while the roadbed was dug up and rebuilt.

Businesses rallied for a bit of self-help over the summer with an ad hoc block party called Defend Decatur, which packed the block for the day. They’ll do it again with another block party this Sunday, Nov. 22, all through the day now that the fences are finally down.

With the Cocktail Hour there’s a new anchor for a Quarter bar crawl that might just help keep other local spot up and running too.