The violin front view on yellow
Crescent Classical

The 12 Days of Crescent Classical

By Sara Henegan
Published December 11, 2025 at 2:17 PM CST

Countdown the 12 Days of Christmas with a journey through the archives of Crescent Classical!

Each day at 5pm, beginning on Sunday, December 14th, we'll be highlighting some of our favorite past episodes to help you get into the spirit of the season!

  • Listen on 104.9 FM New Orleans | 90.5 FM KTLN Thibodaux-Houma | 89.5 FM WCWD Covington-Mandeville | WWNO HD2| online from anywhere at wwno.org

Schedule

  • The Compositions of Tucker Fuller - December 14th at 5pm
  • The New Orleans Friends of Music - December 15th at 5pm
  • Musaica - December 16th at 5pm
  • MASNO - December 17th at 5pm
  • New Orleans Concert Band - December 18th at 5pm
  • LPO - December 19th at 5pm
  • The Compositions of Tucker Fuller - December 20th at 5pm
  • The New Orleans Friends of Music - December 21st at 5pm
  • Musaica - December 22nd at 5pm
  • MASNO - December 23rd at 5pm
  • New Orleans Concert Band - December 24th at 5pm
  • LPO - December 25th at 5pm

Curious about what you're hearing? Take a look at the available past episodes listed on the Crescent Classical program page!

Crescent Classical was made possible thanks to support from local classical music lover Dr. Bob Watzke.

Crescent Classical classical musicLouisiana Musicchamber musicLocal
Sara Henegan
Sara Henegan is the Development Assistant, Classical Network Coordinator, and Underwriting Announcer at New Orleans Public Radio. As a life-long listener and fan of NPR, Sara loves any opportunity she gets to speak with other public radio nerds about their shared love of news, arts &amp; culture, and public media in general.
