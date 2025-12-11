The 12 Days of Crescent Classical

Countdown the 12 Days of Christmas with a journey through the archives of Crescent Classical!

Each day at 5pm, beginning on Sunday, December 14th, we'll be highlighting some of our favorite past episodes to help you get into the spirit of the season!

Listen on 104.9 FM New Orleans | 90.5 FM KTLN Thibodaux-Houma | 89.5 FM WCWD Covington-Mandeville | WWNO HD2| online from anywhere at wwno.org

Schedule

The Compositions of Tucker Fuller - December 14th at 5pm

The New Orleans Friends of Music - December 15th at 5pm

Musaica - December 16th at 5pm

MASNO - December 17th at 5pm

New Orleans Concert Band - December 18th at 5pm

LPO - December 19th at 5pm

The Compositions of Tucker Fuller - December 20th at 5pm

The New Orleans Friends of Music - December 21st at 5pm

Musaica - December 22nd at 5pm

MASNO - December 23rd at 5pm

New Orleans Concert Band - December 24th at 5pm

LPO - December 25th at 5pm

Curious about what you're hearing? Take a look at the available past episodes listed on the Crescent Classical program page!

Crescent Classical was made possible thanks to support from local classical music lover Dr. Bob Watzke.