Louisiana Considered

From our Coastal Desk, a look at the Indigenous communities who call Louisiana home

Published September 30, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT
Halle Parker
Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe citizens Patty Ferguson-Bohnee and Lori Stewart pass bags of oyster shell and pile it on a boat for transport during a volunteer event on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Today on Louisiana Considered: We talk to members of Louisiana’s Indigenous communities and learn about the challenges they face while working to preserve their culture and history. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

The Houma language was spoken on the land that would become Louisiana before it was colonized. In 2013, the Houma Language Project was established to help revitalize the Indigenous tongue and encourage speaking among younger tribal members by offering internships. WWNO’s Kezia Setyawan spoke with Jace Naquin, one of those interns.

Like many tribes across Louisiana, the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe built earthen mounds all over their land in south Terrebonne Parish. Those historic mounds are now at risk of slipping away as the state’s coast rapidly erodes. Still, the tribe is doing all it can to protect them, which includes turning to the power of oyster reefs to curb the land loss. The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker has the story.

In August, Devon Parfait officially took oath as Chief of the Grand Caillou/Dulac Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw Tribe in south Louisiana. He recently graduated from Williams College in Massachusetts and currently works as a coastal resilience analyst for the Environmental Defense Fund. He sat down with Kezia Setyawan to talk about growing into his new role as Chief.

