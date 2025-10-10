Reporter roundtable on NOLA mayor’s race; Southern faces threats of violence, massive power outage

It’s been a long road to election day here in New Orleans, but we’re in the home stretch. On October 11, anyone who didn’t vote early will cast their ballots in several races, including for the city’s next mayor.

Verite News reporter Katie Jane Fernelius, WWNO education reporter Aubri Juhasz and the coastal desk’s Eva Tesfaye join us to share what the candidates are saying about key issues.

Southern University has gotten off to a rough start this fall. Since August, the campus has shut down four times due to threats of violence. More recently, the Historically Black University had a power outage that sent everyone home.

Dr. Melanie Smith Johnson has been an associate professor of political science at Southern for 23 years. She spoke with WRKF’s Alex Cox about how the school is remaining hopeful.

As Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans, thousands of incarcerated people remained in the parish jail.

Twenty years later, we consider the legacy of that event. In the second report in a series, the Gulf States Newsroom's Kat Stromquist speaks with corrections officials about how Katrina changed their thinking — and how they care for people in lockups during storms now.

