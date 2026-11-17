Last Friday, the Atlantic Asphalt tanker hit the paddleboat cruise ship American Heritage at the Port of New Orleans. The investigation is still ongoing, and we still don’t know many details of the incident.

Despite that, at least two lawsuits have already been filed against the tanker: one by the port and one by four American Heritage crew members.

Morning Edition Producer and New Orleans reporter Mel Bridges spoke with Walter Leger, Jr., maritime lawyer and former commissioner of the Port of New Orleans, to break down the legal landscape of this accident.

An effort to recall Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and state Attorney General Liz Murrill has ended, but questions about how the campaign was handled are far from settled.

Former volunteers say they're still waiting for answers about thousands of signatures they helped collect. The campaign's chair never turned the petitions over to the Secretary of State's Office, and now there's a dispute over access to those records and what happens to them next.

Verite News reporter Robert Stewart joins us for more on the controversy.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our intern is Ryann Goldberg.

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