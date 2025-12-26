Louisiana Eats: 2025 Year In Review

This edition of Louisiana Eats takes a look back at the year that was 2025 – and there’s plenty to celebrate!

First, we hear from mixologist extraordinaire, Chris Hannah. His Jewel of the South tavern, named one the 50 best bars in the world in 2025, serves as both a center of cocktail innovation, and an homage to Crescent City highball history.

Then, we mark 150 years of the St. Roch Market, a storied building which has served as a culinary incubator for food professional wannabees since 2015. We speak with the market's director, longtime vendor Kevin Pedeaux, and learn why that bustling spot on St. Claude is the place to be these days.

Finally, we catch up with our New Orleans friends, Kitten N’ Lou, owners of Chance In Hell SnoBalls. In 2025, the duo successfully moved their operation from a front porch pandemic project to a popular brick-and-mortar shop.

