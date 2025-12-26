© 2025 WWNO
Louisiana Eats: 2025 Year In Review

By Poppy Tooker
Published December 26, 2025 at 10:39 PM CST

This edition of Louisiana Eats takes a look back at the year that was 2025 – and there’s plenty to celebrate!

First, we hear from mixologist extraordinaire, Chris Hannah. His Jewel of the South tavern, named one the 50 best bars in the world in 2025, serves as both a center of cocktail innovation, and an homage to Crescent City highball history.

Then, we mark 150 years of the St. Roch Market, a storied building which has served as a culinary incubator for food professional wannabees since 2015. We speak with the market's director, longtime vendor Kevin Pedeaux, and learn why that bustling spot on St. Claude is the place to be these days.

Finally, we catch up with our New Orleans friends, Kitten N’ Lou, owners of Chance In Hell SnoBalls. In 2025, the duo successfully moved their operation from a front porch pandemic project to a popular brick-and-mortar shop.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Louisiana Eats! Poppy TookerChris HannahJewel of the SouthSt. Roch MarketKevin PedeauxKitten N' LouChance in Hell Snoballs
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
