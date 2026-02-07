© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: Going To The Mardi Gras

By Poppy Tooker
Published February 7, 2026 at 1:00 PM CST
Alon Shaya prepares his babka king cake.
Alon Shaya
Alon Shaya prepares his babka king cake.

It's Carnival time in Louisiana and we're ready for the party! No Mardi Gras celebration is complete without king cake and everyone has their own opinion on who makes the best one. On this week's show, we speak with the owner of Fleurty Girl, Lauren Haydel. She explains why she only sells Manny Randazzo's king cakes in her stores even though she married a member of the famous Haydel Bakery family. The Haydels have been baking their famous king cakes in New Orleans since 1959.

Then, Chef Alon Shaya joins us to discuss his take on the Carnival treat – one that brings together both his Jewish heritage and his love for New Orleans – a babka king cake. He also tells us how his restaurant, Saba, which sits on the Krewe of Thoth parade route each year, gets in on the fun.

Next, we sit down with Dickie Brennan. He shares the story of last year's once-in-a-lifetime occurrence: when the reviewing stands for the Rex royalty were positioned at Pascal's Manale restaurant. This year, the queen and her retinue will raise a glass to his majesty further up Napoleon at another Dickie Brennan venture: The Josephine.

Finally, we hear from Abby Roniger, author of the colorful children's book, Carnival Time in My Mind, which depicts the joy and excitement of being a kid at Mardi Gras. The book will bring back memories for anyone lucky enough to have grown up in New Orleans and is a lovely introduction to the celebration for kids everywhere.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Tags
Louisiana Eats! Poppy TookerKing CakeFleurty GirlAlon ShayaRexDickie BrennanAbby RonigerMardi Gras
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
See stories by Poppy Tooker