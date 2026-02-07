Louisiana Eats: Going To The Mardi Gras

It's Carnival time in Louisiana and we're ready for the party! No Mardi Gras celebration is complete without king cake and everyone has their own opinion on who makes the best one. On this week's show, we speak with the owner of Fleurty Girl, Lauren Haydel. She explains why she only sells Manny Randazzo's king cakes in her stores even though she married a member of the famous Haydel Bakery family. The Haydels have been baking their famous king cakes in New Orleans since 1959.

Then, Chef Alon Shaya joins us to discuss his take on the Carnival treat – one that brings together both his Jewish heritage and his love for New Orleans – a babka king cake. He also tells us how his restaurant, Saba, which sits on the Krewe of Thoth parade route each year, gets in on the fun.

Next, we sit down with Dickie Brennan. He shares the story of last year's once-in-a-lifetime occurrence: when the reviewing stands for the Rex royalty were positioned at Pascal's Manale restaurant. This year, the queen and her retinue will raise a glass to his majesty further up Napoleon at another Dickie Brennan venture: The Josephine.

Finally, we hear from Abby Roniger, author of the colorful children's book, Carnival Time in My Mind, which depicts the joy and excitement of being a kid at Mardi Gras. The book will bring back memories for anyone lucky enough to have grown up in New Orleans and is a lovely introduction to the celebration for kids everywhere.

