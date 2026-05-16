Louisiana Eats: The Chase Family Legacy

In 1941, Emily and Dooky Chase Sr. opened Dooky Chase Restaurant, a barroom and sandwich shop on Orleans Avenue in New Orleans. Five years later, a young girl from Madisonville, Louisiana married Emily and Dooky's son, big band leader Edgar "Dooky" Chase Jr. Under Leah's leadership, that simple shop grew into one of the first African-American fine dining restaurants in the country – the place where Leah Chase established herself as the "Queen of Creole Cuisine."

Since her passing in 2019, Leah's legacy lies in the hands of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. On this week's show, Louisiana Eats sits down members of the fourth and fifth generations – the crew Leah always referred to as "the grands" – to reflect on their family’s history and share what they're up to today.

We speak with her grandchildren Tracie Haydel Griffin, who runs the front of the house; bar manager Eve Marie Haydel; and Edgar "Dooky" Chase IV, who oversees the restaurant's kitchen. Also joining us is Dooky Chase's newest chef, Leah's great-granddaughter Zoe Chase.

We not only hear those young, ambitious voices, but we bring you material that we have never previously aired from our archives, featuring the late, great Leah Chase herself.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.