© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: The Chase Family Legacy

By Poppy Tooker
Published May 16, 2026 at 12:10 PM CDT
Krista
/
Flickr

In 1941, Emily and Dooky Chase Sr. opened Dooky Chase Restaurant, a barroom and sandwich shop on Orleans Avenue in New Orleans. Five years later, a young girl from Madisonville, Louisiana married Emily and Dooky's son, big band leader Edgar "Dooky" Chase Jr. Under Leah's leadership, that simple shop grew into one of the first African-American fine dining restaurants in the country – the place where Leah Chase established herself as the "Queen of Creole Cuisine."

Since her passing in 2019, Leah's legacy lies in the hands of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. On this week's show, Louisiana Eats sits down members of the fourth and fifth generations – the crew Leah always referred to as "the grands" – to reflect on their family’s history and share what they're up to today.

We speak with her grandchildren Tracie Haydel Griffin, who runs the front of the house; bar manager Eve Marie Haydel; and Edgar "Dooky" Chase IV, who oversees the restaurant's kitchen. Also joining us is Dooky Chase's newest chef, Leah's great-granddaughter Zoe Chase.

We not only hear those young, ambitious voices, but we bring you material that we have never previously aired from our archives, featuring the late, great Leah Chase herself.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

Tags
Louisiana Eats! Poppy TookerDooky ChaseLeah ChaseEdgar Dooky Chase Jr.Tracie Haydel GriffinEve Marie HaydelZoe ChaseEdgar Chase IV
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
See stories by Poppy Tooker