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Louisiana Eats!

Louisiana Eats: From New Orleans To The World

By Poppy Tooker
Published August 8, 2026 at 2:08 PM CDT
One of multiple Ruth's Chris locations in Taiwan.
Kent Chen
/
Flickr
One of multiple Ruth's Chris locations in Taiwan.

On this week's show, we explore international food icons with humble roots that began right here in the Crescent City. We begin with writer and philanthropist Randy Fertel, who shares stories of his mother, Ruth U. Fertel. She founded Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, now a worldwide establishment, in New Orleans. Both of Randy's larger-than-life parents are the titular subjects of his 2011 memoir, The Gorilla Man and the Empress of Steak.

Then, we look back at one of New Orleans' most colorful culinary characters – the late Al Copeland – who built a global fast-food empire with his spicy Popeyes Fried Chicken. This kitchen-rags-to-chicken-riches story is the subject of the book, Secrets of a Tastemaker. Al Copeland Jr. relates his father's story with with us.

Finally, we learn about the legendary public feud between Al Copeland and a local author whose vampire novels became global bestsellers: Anne Rice. Historian Sally Asher of Red Sash Tours takes us to Millionaire's Row in Metairie Cemetery where both of these famous New Orleanians are buried to recount this episode in the city's history.

For more of all things Louisiana Eats, be sure to visit us at PoppyTooker.com.

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Louisiana Eats! Poppy TookerRandy FertelRuth U. FertelRuth's ChrisAl CopelandAl Copeland Jr.PopeyesAnne RiceSally AsherRed Sash Tours
Poppy Tooker
Poppy is the host and executive producer of the weekly show, Louisiana Eats! Food personality, culinary teacher and author, Poppy Tooker is passionate about food and the people who bring it to the table.
See stories by Poppy Tooker