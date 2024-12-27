Our top 10 most-read stories of 2024

WWNO.org is taking a look back at the news stories that grabbed our readers' attention this year. Topics our readers were most interested in include debates over carbon capture projects, the push for more cultural diversity during Mardi Gras and a New Orleans hairdresser’s surprising victory over a heavily endorsed school board candidate. Plus, an article about the push for a new school system in a wealthy Louisiana suburb.

Check out our 10 most-read stories below.

10. Public outcry against carbon capture in Louisiana growing

Floodlight's Terry L. Jones explores the debate over carbon capture projects in Louisiana, where around 20 carbon capture projects are in the planning or development stages. The projects, supported by federal funding, are seen as a way to address the climate crisis, but there are major environmental concerns. And those in marginalized communities are worried that voices from wealthier neighborhoods might have more say on where these projects end up.

9. A South Asian krewe in New Orleans wants to ‘put the masala in Mardi Gras’

Krewe da Bhan Gras wants to “put the masala in Mardi Gras." The krewe, which debuted last year, is made up of about 50 people from the South Asian diaspora. Drew Hawkins from the Gulf States Newsroom caught up with the group at the Krewe Bohéme parade, where they performed traditional Indian dances to modern music in vibrant costumes—think Bollywood meets Mardi Gras.

8. In Louisiana's legal fight to post Ten Commandments in school, 'symbolism matters'

A new Louisiana law that requires all public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments next year remains on hold amid backlash and legal challenges. Nine families, who are Jewish, Christian and nonreligious, sued the state, arguing the law violates their First Amendment rights and is unconstitutional under Supreme Court precedents. WWNO's education reporter Aubri Juhasz delved further into the case that raises questions about the separation of church and state.

7. As infertility rates rise, data shows much of the US lives in a ‘fertility desert’

Infertility rates are rising globally, and the gap between who gets help and who doesn't is only getting wider. Access to fertility care has become a luxury in the U.S. with most clinics concentrated in wealthier areas. Plus, a shortage of fertility doctors has left many without options. Drew Hawkins from the Gulf States Newsroom takes a deeper look at the problem, "fertility care deserts" across the country, and the racial and socioeconomic barriers that keep some from accessing care.

6. 'This ain’t the same sun’: Extreme heat is changing summertime for kids in the South

Summer heat is getting more intense in the South. Last summer, Louisiana had 17 days over 100 degrees, and even camp counselors were passing out from the heat. At a summer camp in Southern Louisiana, they started keeping kids indoors more often and scheduling outdoor activities for cooler times of the day. Parents have also adapted by being more selective about what camps and activities they'll let their kids do. “It takes the choices away when the heat is like this," Meghan Matt, a mom of four in New Orleans told Drew Hawkins.

5. Louisiana law gives judges a financial incentive to set high bail and secure convictions

WWNO's Garrett Hazelwood explores the issue of collecting court costs and fines in Louisiana. Fines and fees collected by judges can be used on personal expenses. For example, one judge used them to lease a BMW, while another used them to book a beachfront condo stay. And the practice is legal thanks to a court-funding system that's traced back to the Jim Crow era.

4. New Orleans hairdresser defeats heavily-endorsed school board candidate

Eric "Doc" Jones suffered a shock defeat to Gabriela Biro in the runoff election for the 2nd District Orleans Parish School Board seat. Jones was heavily endorsed but faced scrutiny in recent weeks after multiple news outlets flagged inconsistencies in his resume. Biro, a hairdresser and activist, who was new to politics, had the backing of the local teachers' union, WWNO education reporter Aubri Juhasz reports.

3. Why New Orleans’ Blue Bikes hubs are nearly empty

Over a rollercoaster few years, New Orleans Blue Bikes hubs have seen their fleet of bikes dwindle from 448 to 221. But the system has retained a devoted following despite recent setbacks. Although bike availability remains limited, New Orleans has secured $13 million in funding to expand the fleet and improve bike infrastructure, giving Blue Krewe and local advocates hope for a more reliable and accessible bike share program in the future, WWNO's Matt Bloom reports.

2. What architects learned from 30 years of building affordable homes in Alabama’s Black Belt

Housing isn’t just a city issue–rural areas are feeling the strain too, with homelessness up 10% last year. For the past 30 years, Auburn University’s Rural Studio has been building affordable homes that are designed to last. The architecture studio has started sharing their designs with other states, including Louisiana, to help rural communities across the country, the Gulf States Newsroom's Stephen Bisaha reports.

1. This wealthy Louisiana suburb is now a city. The goal? A school system of its own

St. George, a wealthy Louisiana suburb became its own city after a long battle to split from Baton Rouge. Now residents want the city to have its own school system, which means they'd break away from the mostly Black district and take their tax dollars with them. Some say it's about better schools, but others fear this could deepen racial and class divides around the city, WWNO education reporter Aubri Juhasz reports.