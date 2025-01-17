Some Louisiana schools and city-parish offices to close Tuesday due to extreme cold

With cold temperatures and freezing rain in the forecast, a number of Louisiana schools will close or switch to remote learning on Tuesday. Some parishes have declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter storm, which is expected to bring cold air and below-freezing temperatures to much of Louisiana.

The National Weather Service says Monday will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees. Snow showers are likely on Tuesday with highs near 35 during the day and lows around 20 degrees in the evening.

School districts have been monitoring the situation, and if they haven’t made a decision, they should make one in the coming days. Many schools are closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All state offices will be closed on Tuesday. Some city-parish offices have also announced closures.

Orleans Parish

All NOLA Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday. International High School of New Orleans will also be closed on Tuesday. The school plans to notify families about operations for Wednesday. City Hall will be closed to the public.

Jefferson Parish

All Jefferson Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday.

East Baton Rouge Parish

All East Baton Rouge public schools and city-parish offices will be closed on Tuesday.

St. Tammany Parish

All St. Tammany Parish public schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday.

St. Bernard Parish

All St. Bernard Parish public schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday. The scheduled professional development day for staff has been canceled.

St. John the Baptist Parish

All St. John the Baptist Parish government buildings, including the St. John Parish Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday. There is no word on school closures.

Washington Parish

All public schools will be closed on Tuesday.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette

The college will switch to remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday. University-sponsored events on these dates have been postponed. In-person activity will resume on Thursday.

Southern University and A&M College

Campuses on the Baton Rouge landmass will be closed on Tuesday. Classes and offices will shift to remote operations. Normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday.

Nicholls State University

The college will switch to remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nunez Community College

The school will operate remotely on Tuesday. Students and employees in need of additional assistance should contact their instructors or supervisors.

This story is developing and will be updated.

