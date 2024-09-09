Need sandbags? Here's where you can go

Some Louisiana parishes are offering sandbags to residents ahead of Francine as the storm strengthens and approaches the state.

The storm is forecast to become a hurricane before its projected landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday. It’s expected to bring days of rain and potential flooding to much of the state.

Residents can fill up sandbags at the following locations.

Orleans Parish

New Orleans will distribute sandbags to residents at the following locations on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. or while supplies last.



Dryades YMCA, 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard

Saint Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Boulevard

St. Leo the Great, 2916 Paris Avenue

Desire/Florida Multipurpose Center, 3250 Industry Street

Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton Street

St. Charles Parish

Starting Monday afternoon, sandbag locations will open for St. Charles Parish residents at the East Bank Bridge Park, 13244 River Road, Destrehan and the West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Rd, Luling. Residents are expected to bring their own shovels.

Lafourche Parish

The parish has a number of sites offering sandbags to residents. You must bring your own shovel. Elderly and disabled residents can pick up 25 pre-filled bags per address at the parish’s field offices.

Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station, 17462 West Main Street, Galliano

Oak Ridge Community Park, 705 N Alex Plaisance Boulevard, Golden Meadow

Lockport Field Office, 6236 Highway 308, Lockport

Raceland AG Grounds Parking Lot, 115 Texas Street, Raceland

Thibodaux Field Office, 2565 Veterans Boulevard

Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds, Highway 316 South of Highway 182

Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Barn Road

Bayou Bouef Bridge: Highway 307

Chackbay Fair Grounds: Highway 304

Des Allemands: Under the Bridge on Bridge Road at Intersection wBayou Road

End of Fairway Drive in Thibodaux (Country Club)

End of Manchester Manor in Thibodaux

St. Tammany Parish

The parish has sandbag sites at the following locations:



Airport Road Public Works Barn, 34783 Grantham College Drive, Slidell

Fritchie Public Works Barn, 63119 LA-1090, Pearl River

Keller Public Works Barn, 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

St. Tammany Parish Government Complex, 21410 Koop Drive, Mandeville

Covington Public Works Barn, 1305 N. Florida Street, Covington

Residents must bring their own shovel. Those who need assistance can call 985-898-2557.

St. John the Baptist Parish

Self-serve sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the following locations, weather permitting. Residents should bring their own shovel.



St. John Community Center, LaPlace

Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy)

Ezekiel Jackson Park, Garyville

Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park, Edgard

Wallace Fire Station

Lucy Fire Station

Pleasure Bend Fire Station

Elderly and disabled residents can pick up 10 pre-filled sandbags at 425 Captain G. Bourgeois in LaPlace.

Terrebonne Parish

The parish opened sandbag sites at the following locations, and is working to open more. Residents will need to bring their own shovels.



Grand Caillou Fire Station

Mechanicville Gym

Upper Dularge Fire Station

Bayou Black Fire Station

Civic Center

Adult Softball Complex

Knights of Columbus Hall

Montegut Fire Station

St. Ann Church

Ward 7

Village East Fire

Cannata's West

Donner Community Center

Devon Keller Memorial Center

Public Works North Campus

Gibson East Fire

West Terrebonne Fire

Elderly and disabled residents can get pre-filled sandbags at 1860 Grand Caillou Road between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Bernard Parish

Residents can get sandbags at four locations around the parish.



St. Bernard Parish Government Complex parking lot, 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette

St. Bernard Port, Melvin Perez Parkway, Chalmette

Meraux Fair Grounds OTB & Casino, 4242 E. Judge Perez Drive, Meraux

St. Bernard Fire Station #10, 3901 Bayou Road, Verret

Be prepared