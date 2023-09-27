We answer your questions about the saltwater wedge in the Mississippi River

As salt water moves up the Mississippi River from the Gulf of Mexico, residents across the greater New Orleans area have been left with many questions. This isn’t the first time a so-called saltwater wedge has threatened drinking water this far north. But the intrusion could last longer than usual this time, and that possibility has fueled anxiety among many residents about what’s to come.

Government officials at all levels have expressed the same message: There’s no need to panic.

But to give a fuller explanation of where we stand now and what you can expect if the wedge continues its northward progression, we’ve put together a guide to answer some of the most common questions readers are asking. We'll update this until the salt water retreats.

What is a saltwater wedge? Why is it happening?

The entire Mississippi River Valley is in a historic drought, so far less water is flowing down the river than usual. When that happens, salt water from the ocean can migrate upriver along the river’s bottom, which is below sea level throughout the entire length of Louisiana. The denser salt water sinks beneath the river’s freshwater during periods of low flow and slowly pushes north.



Has this happened before?

Yes. Salt water intrudes up the Mississippi River about once every decade. It happened in 2012 and again in 2022. The ocean water usually doesn’t come this far north, but it isn’t unprecedented. The salt water reached Kenner in 1988, but only stuck around for a few days before retreating. This year, the intrusion has the potential to last weeks. It’s also unusual for this phenomenon occur in back-to-back years.



Just how salty is this wedge?

Well, it depends. According to Ricky Boyett, New Orleans District spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, salinity varies throughout the water column — with water at the bottom being saltier than water at the top. While their online tracker shows the location of the “toe,” or the leading tip, he said the Corps is more concerned about the portion of the wedge trailing about 15 miles behind the toe, where the salinity of the river’s surface reaches 250 ppm.



How long will it take for the wedge to reach all of the water treatment plants in the greater New Orleans area?

The estimated timeline could change depending on the weather conditions throughout the Mississippi River Valley and the speed of the saltwater wedge, but this is the current projection:



Oct. 13: Belle Chasse

Oct. 15: Dalcour

Oct. 19: St. Bernard

Oct. 22: New Orleans Algiers

Oct. 24: Gretna

Oct. 25: West Jefferson

Oct. 26: Westwego

Oct. 28: New Orleans Carrollton

Oct. 29: East Jefferson

Could it affect people beyond Jefferson Parish?

Depending on how long we go without extensive rainfall in the upper Mississippi River basin, St. Charles Parish would be the next locality beyond Jefferson Parish to potentially see effects. But St. Charles’ water treatment facility is much farther upriver from East Jefferson, Boyett said, so it would take longer to arrive there and is still beyond their current forecast ability. The Corps’ forecasts can only look 28 days into the future because that is also the farthest out that the National Weather Service makes its projections.



Will people in Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard lose access to drinking water like in Plaquemines Parish? What happens then?

The short answer: it is too early to tell if or what kind of water restrictions we might see as a result of the saltwater wedge. That’s according to government officials and local water advocates like the Water Collaborative, a New Orleans nonprofit. But residents should be prepared to conserve water and store tap water in bulk in reusable containers at home — an alternative to bottled water — in case there is a disruption. The Corps has told the city to prepare for the saltwater intrusion to stay for 90 days. New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness spokeswoman Anna Nguyen said the city’s Sewerage and Water Board doesn’t expect any problems at its water treatment plants and plans to maintain water access until the saltwater wedge dissipates.

But if there are disruptions, Nguyen said SWB has committed to informing customers well in advance. New Orleans, Jefferson, the Governor’s Office for Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the National Guard are developing a “robust water distribution plan” and ensuring local stores have enough water and ready-to-feed formula for infants.

“No matter the salinity levels, water will be available to customers for wastewater purposes, including flushing the toilet and bathing, as well as fire suppression,” Nguyen said.



Should I prepare? If so, how?

You should prepare to some extent. Residents across Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Jefferson and Orleans parishes should be ready to conserve water to relieve pressure on the system as needed, depending on how long the salt water stays up north. On Wednesday, NOHSEP Director Collin Arnold said New Orleans is preparing for the saltwater intrusion to last into January.

Experts say you should not panic buy bottled water. “When people panic buy or purchase, they are creating more scarcity,” said Nina Cleveland, adjunct professor of emergency and security studies at Tulane University.

Local officials say packaged water should be preserved for areas that are already experiencing impacts, like Plaquemines Parish.

You can prepare by filling reusable containers with tap water now, that way you’ll have it if you need it. Now is also the time to call your appliances’ manufacturers to figure out what effect salt water could have on them and at what salinity level you should start to worry.

Also, make sure you have trusted sources for news outside of social media posts that can be inaccurate and fuel unnecessary anxiety. GOHSEP has established a landing pagewith resources and frequently asked questions that will be updated regularly.

Will schools have to close?

Different school systems are taking different approaches, but closures aren’t likely. In St. Bernard, the school system has purchased bottled water and will buy more as needed, said Sara Felt, the school district’s spokesperson. The district has already changed its food menu to accommodate possible water restrictions. Officials don’t plan to switch to remote classes but can if needed, Felt said.

In New Orleans, the school district is still coordinating with city officials and charter leaders and will share details Friday, said spokesperson Taslin Alfonzo. Jefferson Parish Public Schools did not respond to requests for comment in time for this story.



Would drinking saltier water hurt my health?

Even in areas that are affected, Louisiana Department of Health officials say most healthy people will not see any impact from the water. But people who are more vulnerable to a higher salt diet due to pregnancy, kidney disease or high blood pressure should be vigilant.

If the salt content surpassed 250 parts per million (ppm) or milligrams per liter (mg/L), Nguyen said the utility will issue an advisory. That level is when the Environmental Protection Agency says the water starts to taste salty — but not necessarily present a threat to health. In the southern end of Plaquemines Parish, the salinity of the tap water exceeded 1,600 ppm at its peak, more than six times the EPA’s standard.

Plaquemines residents had their water restored on Monday, Sept. 25, after a water treatment plant that hadn’t been functioning for two years came back online and boosted the parish’s water capacity. Residents can now safely drink the tap water, which has a salt level of 140 ppm as of Wednesday, according to the parish’s emergency preparedness director Patrick Harvey.



Can I bathe and brush my teeth with salty water?

Louisiana Department of Health spokesman Kevin Litten said this question is a bit premature, as no water advisories outside of Plaquemines Parish have been issued and water is still safe. But in the event of a salt water advisory, the answer is yes, you can still bathe. In fact, bathing in saltier water can actually have benefits for your skin, as long as you aren’t allergic. Most people aren’t. And yes, it is safe to brush your teeth as well — kind of like a saltwater rinse.



Can we filter the salt out at home?

You can’t filter it out with conventional filters like a Brita. Technically, at-home reverse osmosis systems exist, but they’re expensive and often unnecessary. You also can’t simply boil water to remove salt. Larger-scale reverse osmosis filters are being sent to some water treatment facilities to help them maintain clean drinking water for residents. Reverse osmosis units push water through a very thick filter with tiny holes using extremely high pressure to separate the salt. Most homes don’t have the ability to push water at that high of pressure.



Salt water is corrosive. How could this affect waterlines and home appliances?

This is a big question, and the answer will continue to develop. Anecdotally, residents in south Plaquemines Parish have reported problems and costly damage to their home appliances and have attributed it to the salt water, according to Harvey. They dealt with weeks of exposure to salt levels at 1,600 ppm, more than six times higher than the standard for salt in drinking water. Harvey said Plaquemines is looking into whether a new disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Authority will allow residents to apply for money to help with repairs. The current guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health recommends calling your appliance manufacturers for advice.

Corrosion of water lines remains a serious concern depending on how long the salt water sticks around. New Orleans alone has about 50,000 lead pipes still in use, according to Mayor Latoya Cantrell, and the salt water could cause those pipes to leach heavy metals. Nguyen said New Orleans and Jefferson Parish are also working with the Louisiana Department of Health to craft a daily monitoring plan and “a robust corrosion detection and public notification plan.” Those will be developed in the coming weeks.



Can I garden with the water?

Most plants can handle water with a salinity up to 1,000 ppm, according to the LSU AgCenter. But salt can build up in the soil if there isn’t rain to flush it out. Read more here.



How much rain is needed to push the saltwater wedge back?

Col. Cullen Jones, the Corps’ New Orleans District commander, has said we need 10 inches of rain to fall across the Mississippi River basin to boost the river, and it would still take time for that water to make its way down south. It would take another 4 to 6 weeks for that water to make it to the mouth of the Mississippi.



How often should we expect this type of saltwater intrusion moving forward?

Researchers don’t know exactly how often we can expect this level of saltwater intrusion to happen in the future. Tulane University Bywater Institute Director John Sabo said this has the potential to happen more frequently, in part due to sea level rise and the worsening droughts that have resulted from human-caused climate change, among other factors.But the saltwater wedge shouldn’t be considered a “new normal.”

He said that more frequent intrusion does, however, call for long-term adaptation measures to ensure localities in southeast Louisiana aren’t scrambling if this happens again.

