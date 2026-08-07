New Orleans students get advice from Kamala Harris at back-to-school rally

Makayla Washington’s first week of school this year was extra special.

The senior at McDonogh 35 got to meet one of her role models, former vice president Kamala Harris.

“I was freaking out,” Washington said. “I actually cried.”

She kept it together onstage when she co-moderated a panel with Harris during a back-to-school rally on Friday at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

InspireNOLA, one of the city’s largest charter operators, hosted the “Inspire the City” event for its students with private funding. Harris, who was in town for a Democratic fundraiser that evening, did not collect a speaking fee.

The rally also included remarks from city and state officials, bounce and house music, dance battles and a lot of school pride.

“The main reason I’m here is because I’ve been hearing how smart you are, how ambitious you are, and how hard you work,” Harris told the students.

Aubri Juhasz / Gulf States Newsroom InspireNOLA students wait for former vice president Kamala Harris to speak at a back-to-school rally on Aug. 7, 2026.

Agency was the central theme across the speakers’ remarks — that you can have an impact even if you’re young.

Mayor Helena Moreno said she’s pushing for the city’s recreation department to provide more programming for young women and girls after hearing from them that there isn’t enough.

During a panel on Black philanthropy, students learned that you don’t have to be wealthy to give to others.

Philanthropy translates to “love of humanity.” Panelists with backgrounds ranging from healthcare to fashion to food encouraged them to volunteer.

Sheriff Michelle Woodfork preached “perfect preparation,” and Moreno said “positive thinking” is the key to her success.

Harris offered her own advice: Treat life like a chess game; always think ahead. Know what you’re fighting for. Stay joyful.

She said she plans to keep visiting the South over the next few months in response to the landmark ruling in Louisiana v. Callais , which gutted parts of the Voting Rights Act earlier this year, making it practically impossible to challenge racial discrimination in redistricting.

Louisiana lawmakers responded by eliminating the state's second majority-Black U.S. House seat .

“I’m spending my time to remind people that even though they’re trying to put obstacles in front of us, even though they’re trying to cheat,” Harris said, referring to Republicans. “That’s not a reason that we just stay in bed and keep the covers over our heads.”

She asked how many students were 18 or older, and only a few raised their hands.

“Anybody in your life who can vote, you will remind them, I know, of how their vote is gonna impact you. You will remind them that if they vote or don’t vote, it will have an impact on your life,” she said.

Harris said in April that she’s considering a 2028 presidential bid.

Makayla Washington and recent Eleanor McMain graduate Ja'Mia Washington — no relation — are both on board. They’ll be 18 by then.

“She’s the best representative you can realistically have for the Black community,” Ja’Mia said. “If she [runs], that’s my vote.”

“Big sister president,” Makayla said.

Ja’Mia agreed. “Yeah, the biggest.”

This story was produced by the Gulf States Newsroom, a collaboration between Mississippi Public Broadcasting, WBHM in Alabama, WWNO and WRKF in Louisiana and NPR.