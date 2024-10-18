© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

The rising cost of storm evacuation

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published October 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A customer enters a gas station that is boarded up in anticipation of Hurricane Francine, in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/AP
/
AP
A customer enters a gas station that is boarded up in anticipation of Hurricane Francine, in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

When a hurricane is headed your way, do you stay or go? Economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha stuck with one family from New Orleans who made the choice to leave and keep track of the costs. Also, criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist examines the growing movement to end forced labor in prisons. This week’s Gulf States Gem: Harold & Lillian’s in Clermont Harbor, Mississippi.

This episode is hosted by health equity reporter Drew Hawkins and edited by Priska Neely. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

Tags
Gulf States Gumbo Gulf States NewsroomGulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Newsroom staff
See stories by Gulf States Newsroom staff