The rising cost of storm evacuation

When a hurricane is headed your way, do you stay or go? Economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha stuck with one family from New Orleans who made the choice to leave and keep track of the costs. Also, criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist examines the growing movement to end forced labor in prisons. This week’s Gulf States Gem : Harold & Lillian’s in Clermont Harbor, Mississippi.

This episode is hosted by health equity reporter Drew Hawkins and edited by Priska Neely. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.