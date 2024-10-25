© 2024 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Are you ballot ready? Use our guide to make a voting plan
A sacred mound is returned to a Native American tribe

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published October 25, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
James Karst (left) and Rosina Philippe (right) take a boat ride to visit Lemon Tree Mound on September 20th, 2024. The Coalition for Coastal Louisiana built an oyster reef to protect the mound in 2022.
In coastal Louisiana, an Indigenous tribe received their land back — a sacred mound in Grand Bayou Indian Village, an hour south of New Orleans.

But what does a Native American tribe do when their history is at risk of being washed away by climate change? Health Equity Reporter Drew Hawkins and Environmental Justice Reporter Danny McArthur teamed up for this double feature.

This week’s Gulf States Gem: The Magic City Classic in Birmingham, Alabama.

This episode is hosted by Maya Miller and edited by Tyler Pratt. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme. 

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

Gulf States Newsroom staff
