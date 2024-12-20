© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

The buried history of jailing enslaved people

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published December 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Louisiana State University professor John Bardes and his book, "The Carceral City: Slavery and the Making of Mass Incarceration in New Orleans, 1803-1930."
Photo courtesy of John Bardes
Louisiana State University professor John Bardes is the author of "The Carceral City: Slavery and the Making of Mass Incarceration in New Orleans, 1803-1930."

A new book argues that the roots of mass incarceration in Louisiana go back to before The Civil War. Criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist sat down with Louisiana State University Professor John Bardes to talk about his research.

Also, sports and culture reporter Joseph King takes a look at Birmingham’s legendary "Coach O," who has inspired athletes from the WNBA to the NFL — on and off the field.

This week’s Gulf States Gem: Pearl’s Diner in Laurel, Mississippi.

This episode is hosted by community engagement reporter Maya Miller and edited by Stephan Bisaha. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

READ MORE:

Louisiana State University professor John Bardes and his book, "The Carceral City: Slavery and the Making of Mass Incarceration in New Orleans, 1803-1930."
Law
Q&A: The little-known history of how enslaved people were jailed in antebellum New Orleans
Kat Stromquist
Author John Bardes discusses how Louisiana’s complicated history with mass incarceration began with imprisonment being used as a tool against enslaved people.

Catch Up On The Gulf States Gumbo

Tags
Gulf States Gumbo Gulf States NewsroomGulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Newsroom staff
See stories by Gulf States Newsroom staff