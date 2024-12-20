The buried history of jailing enslaved people

A new book argues that the roots of mass incarceration in Louisiana go back to before The Civil War. Criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist sat down with Louisiana State University Professor John Bardes to talk about his research .

Also, sports and culture reporter Joseph King takes a look at Birmingham’s legendary "Coach O," who has inspired athletes from the WNBA to the NFL — on and off the field.

This week’s Gulf States Gem : Pearl’s Diner in Laurel, Mississippi.

This episode is hosted by community engagement reporter Maya Miller and edited by Stephan Bisaha. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org .



