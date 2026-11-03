Nov. 3 election results: See full results for Orleans Parish once polls close

Louisianans will go to the polls Tuesday for the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

Key decisions to be made include the U.S. Senate race between Republican Julia Letlow and Democrat Jamie Davis, which some poll data show is a tie heading into election day, 6 U.S. Congress races, 10 constitutional amendments and more.

You can see complete election results and coverage of key races below once polls close. This page will be updated as races are called and official tallies are posted by the Louisiana Secretary of State:

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Amendment 1: Property Tax Exemption Transfer For Disabled Veteran's Spouse

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran with a service-connected disability, who receives the additional property tax exemption, to make a one-time transfer of the additional property tax exemption to a subsequent qualifying property? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 21(K)(1))

YES

NO

Amendment 2: Local Authority Over Property Tax Rates

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to allow a local taxing authority to continue to levy a lower millage rate without losing its ability to adjust to the maximum authorized millage rate from a prior year’s reassessment? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 23(C))

YES

NO

Amendment 3: Post-Conviction Bail For Certain Offenders

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to prohibit a defendant from being released on any post-conviction bail if the defendant is convicted of an aggravated offense against a minor child? (Adds Article I, Section 18(C))



YES

NO

Amendment 4: Term Limits For Governors

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to prohibit a person who has served more than one and one-half terms as governor from being elected as governor for any future term? (Amends Article IV, Section 3(B))



YES

NO

Amendment 5: Retirement Debt Payments

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to authorize a state retirement system to apply any nonrecurring state monies it receives to any of its unfunded accrued liability rather than requiring application to its oldest unfunded accrued liability? (AmendsArticle VII, Section 10(D)(2)(b)(iii))



YES

NO

Amendment 6: Property Tax Exemptions For The Elderly

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to authorize parishes and municipalities to extend an additional property tax exemption for property subject to the homestead exemption that is owned and occupied by a person who is at least sixty-five years of age and who qualifies for the special assessment level? (Effective January 1, 2028) (Adds Article VII, Section 21(P))

YES

NO

Amendment 7: Public Spending On Drinking Water Utilities

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to authorize parishes and municipalities to extend an additional property tax exemption for property subject to the homestead exemption that is owned and occupied by a person who is at least sixty-five years of age and who qualifies for the special assessment level? (Effective January 1, 2028) (Adds Article VII, Section 21(P))



YES

NO

Amendment 8: Expropriation Of Property By Foreign Adversaries

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to prohibit expropriation of property by a foreign adversary or an agent of a foreign adversary? (Amends Article I, Section 4(B)(4))



YES

NO

Amendment 9: Expansion of Property Tax Freezes

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Amends Article VII, Section 18(G)(1)(a)(ii))



YES

NO

Amendment 10: Tax Exemptions For Rehabilitated Property

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Do you support an amendment to allow property tax exemptions for blighted or derelict properties that have been rehabilitated, and to require the legislature to enact laws providing for administration of these exemptions? (Effective January 1, 2027) (Adds Article VII, Section 21(P))

YES

NO

U.S. Senate

Jamie Davis (D)

Julia Letlow (R)

U.S. Congress: District 1

Steve Scalise (R, Incumbent)

Randall Arrington (R)

E. Liddy Glass (No Party)

Lauren Jewett (D)

U.S. Congress: District 2

Troy Carter (D, Incumbent)

Lisa Ballay (L)

Walter “Rocky” Beach (No Party)

Renada “Honey” Collins (No Party)

Peter Williams (R)

U.S. Congress: District 3

Clay Higgins (R, Incumbent)

"Kate" Cotten (R)

John Day (D)

Priscilla Gonzalez (D)

Tia LeBrun (No Party)

Caleb "With a C" Walker (D)

U.S. Congress: District 4

Mike Johnson (R, Incumbent)

Conrad Cable (D)

"Matt" Gromlich (D)

Gordon Heslop (R)

Mike Nichols (R)

U.S. Congress: District 5

Stewart Cathey Jr. (R)

Misti Cordell (R)

Oscar “Omar” Dantzler (R)

Michael Echols (R)

Gabe Firment (R)

Austin Magee (R)

Dan McKay (D)

Patricia “Pat” Moore (D)

Antonio Wilson (D)

U.S. Congress: District 6

Monique Appeaning (R)

Chauna Banks (D)

Rufus Craig (L)

Larry Davis III (R)

Rick Edmonds (R)

Pat Forbes (D)

Lindsay “Rubia” Garcia (D)

Michael Mebruer (R)

Blake Miguez (R)

Stephen Wagley (R)

Public Service Commission: District 1

Stephanie Hilferty (R)

Christopher "Chris" Justin (No Party)

Connie Norris (D)

BESE: District 1

"Joseph" Cao (R)

Angela Hershey (D)

Judge, Civil District Court, Division L

Warren McKenna III (D)

Candace N. Newell (D)

Judge, Civil District Court, Division M

Stephanie Bridges (D)

Shawn Lindsay (D)

Judge, Civil District Court, Domestic Section 1

Michael ‘Mike’ Hall (D)

Marie Williams (D)

Judge, Criminal District Court, Section D

Kimya Holmes (D)

Simone Levine (D)

Judge, Criminal District Court, Section H

Camille Buras (D)

Leon Roché (D)

Magistrate, Magistrate Section, Criminal District Court

Chanel Robinson Debose (D)

Juana Marine Lombard (D)

Constable, 1st City Court

Kristi Boissiere August (D)

Willie Jones (D)

PARISHWIDE PROPOSITIONS

Kenilworth Improvement District Proposition

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the City of New Orleans levy an annual fee on each parcel located within the Kenilworth Improvement District (“District”), as delineated by La. R.S. 33:9078(C), in the amount of $225, for eight years, beginning January 1, 2027 and ending December 31, 2034, which is estimated to generate $143,500 annually, to be used exclusively for the purpose of promoting, encouraging, and enhancing the security, beautification, and overall betterment of the District, except a 1% City collection fee, and if used for additional law enforcement or security personnel and their services, such personnel and services shall be supplemental to and not in lieu those provided by the New Orleans Police Department?



YES

NO

Lake Bullard Neighborhood Improvement District Proposition

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the City of New Orleans levy an annual flat fee on each improved parcel within the Lake Bullard Neighborhood Improvement District (“District”), as delineated by La. R.S. 33:9080(B), in the amount of three hundred fifty dollars, for eight years, beginning January 1, 2027 and ending December 31, 2034, which is estimated to generate $98,000 annually, to be used exclusively for the purpose of promoting and encouraging the beautification, security, and overall betterment of the District, except a 1% City collection fee, and if used for additional law enforcement or security personnel and their services, such personnel and services shall be supplemental to and not in lieu of personnel and services provided by the New Orleans Police Department?



YES

NO

Lake Willow Subdivision Improvement District Proposition

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the City of New Orleans levy a flat annual fee on each parcel located within the Lake Willow Subdivision Improvement District (“District”), as delineated by La. R.S. 33:9073(B), in the amount of $300, for three years, beginning January 1, 2027 and ending December 31, 2029, which is estimated to generate $51,400 annually, to be used exclusively for the purpose of promoting and encouraging the beautification, security, and overall betterment of the District, except for a 1% City collection fee, and provided that, if used to fund additional law enforcement or security personnel and services, such personnel and services shall be supplemental to and not in lieu of those provided by the New Orleans Police Department?



YES

NO

Lake Oaks Subdivision Improvement District Proposition

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the City of New Orleans levy an annual parcel fee on all taxable real property within the Lake Oaks Subdivision Improvement District (“District”), as delineated by La. R.S. 33:9075(B), in an amount not to exceed eight hundred dollars, with the precise amount as authorized by duly adopted resolution of the Board of Commissioners of the District, currently specified as five hundred dollars and estimated to generate $137,500 annually, for four years, beginning January 1, 2027 and ending December 31, 2030, to be used exclusively for the purpose of promoting and encouraging the beautification, security, and overall betterment of the District, except a 1% City collection fee, and if used for additional law enforcement or security personnel and their services, such personnel and services shall be supplemental to and not in lieu of personnel and services provided by the New Orleans Police Department?



YES

NO

Lakewood East Security and Neighborhood Improvement District Proposition

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall the City of New Orleans levy a flat annual fee on each parcel located within the Lakewood East Security and Neighborhood Improvement District (“District”), as delineated by 33:9080.3(B), in the amount of $300, for eight years, beginning January 1, 2027 and ending December 31, 2034, which is estimated to generate $27,600 annually, to be used exclusively for the purpose of promoting and encouraging the beautification, security, and overall betterment of the District, except for a 1% City collection fee, and provided that, if used to fund additional law enforcement or security personnel and services, such personnel and services shall be supplemental to and not in lieu of those provided by the New Orleans Police Department?



YES

NO

Parishwide Home Rule Charter Amendment Proposition

BALLOT LANGUAGE: Shall Section 6-103 of the Home Rule Charter of the City of New Orleans be amended (i) to prohibit allotments, reallotments, or transfers of budgeted operating funds that will cause, or that are reasonably anticipated to cause, expenditures from any funding category for any department to exceed the amount appropriated for that fiscal year, unless an amendment to the operating budget ordinance reflecting the increase has been adopted and approved, (ii) to require monthly reports to the City Council regarding expenditures to assess whether spending remains in line with the approved budget, and (iii) to prohibit the approval of any requisition, purchase order, voucher or check that would cause, or that is reasonably anticipated to cause, any category of expenditures in the approved annual operating budget to exceed the appropriated amount for that fiscal year, all as more fully described in Ord. No. 30553, M.C.S.?

