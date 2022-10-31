From our Coastal Desk: How to have a fun and sustainable Halloween in Louisiana

Today on Louisiana Considered, our coastal desk brings you a special episode all about how to celebrate Halloween sustainably!

One of the main challenges of Halloween is figuring out what to do with your leftover costume. Thankfully, the New Orleans nonprofit RicRack Inc. is finding creative solutions for clothing scraps of all kinds. WWNO’s Halle Parker spoke with RicRack’s Executive Director Liz Freeman Kelly and Resale Store Manager Christina Solis to learn how to reduce, reuse, and recycle your costume.

Earlier this month, Houma celebrated Rougarou Fest, a Cajun Halloween celebration that explores scary Southern folklore and is named for a mythical bayou creature. But this year, the fest doesn’t just spotlight the bewitching and haunted– the Coastal Desk’s Kezia Setyawan reports there’s an environmental mission as well.

Most people are very familiar with “trick or treating,” but it turns out the Halloween tradition can also offer important information about neighborhood safety. New Orleans Metro Reporter Carly Berlin spoke with Matt Rufo , an urban planner and Board of Zoning adjustments commissioner in New Orleans, to learn more about the process known as “the trick-or-treat test.”

