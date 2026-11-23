Louisiana’s deputy superintendent of education will be the state’s next top school official.

Jenna Chiasson, a lifelong Louisianan, former teacher and mom to three school-aged children, was unanimously selected by the state board of education at a special meeting Thursday.

She is the first woman the board has hired as superintendent. Beth Scioneaux, the department’s head of school finance, was acting superintendent for a few months in 2020.

“For me, this is personal, and I come to work every day wanting to make things better for the children of our great state,” Chiasson told the board after being selected.

Chiasson will take over for Cade Brumley when he resigns on December 1 to head the University of Louisiana system.

The UL system board appointed Brumley twice this month after potentially violating the state’s open meeting law during its first vote .

Chiasson will serve as superintendent until January 2028, when a new state board decides whether to keep her in the role.

Brumley said she’s “an excellent choice for the job,” and that he looks forward to seeing her “push student outcomes to the next level.”

Chiasson has been with the state’s department of education since 2020, when Brumley brought her from the Jefferson Parish school system, where she also served as his second-in-command when he served as the system’s superintendent starting in 2018.

Under the two, the department has helped schools implement new state laws requiring them to use research-backed policies to teach reading. Chiasson helped lead the department’s push , and test scores have improved.

Louisiana is the only state where reading and math performance is higher than it was before the pandemic.

“Together, we have built policy and support structures that have led to real change in classrooms across the state,” Chiasson said.

She said the department’s work is far from done. Too many students cannot read or do math on grade level and graduate from high school unprepared for what comes next, Chiasson said.

“I will lead with urgency, focus, and a commitment to continuous improvement,” she said. “I accept this responsibility with humility, determination, and tremendous optimism about what is possible for Louisiana.”