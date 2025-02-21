Three scary words: Out. Of. Network.

Out. Of. Network. Dreaded words for anyone who needs life-saving medical care. But sometimes doctors in an insurance company’s network can’t perform that care. Our public health reporter Drew Hawkins tells us about one Mississippi family who went above and beyond to get a critically needed surgery— but were still denied.

And we hear about what the Trump Administration’s plans to cut health research would mean for Alabama.

For this week’s Gulf States Gem we brag on our favorite libraries.

This episode is hosted by economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha and edited by Tyler Pratt. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org .

