© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

Three scary words: Out. Of. Network.

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published February 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
(left-right) Tracy, Trevor and Charles Malosh hold denial letters from Molina Healthcare in their family store in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, on Dec. 20, 2024.
Drew Hawkins
/
Gulf States Newsroom
(left-right) Tracy, Trevor and Charles Malosh hold denial letters from Molina Healthcare in their family store in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, on Dec. 20, 2024. Trevor needs a life-saving operation to replace one of his heart valves, but he faced barriers from the insurance company and the hospital who could perform the procedure.

Out. Of. Network. Dreaded words for anyone who needs life-saving medical care. But sometimes doctors in an insurance company’s network can’t perform that care. Our public health reporter Drew Hawkins tells us about one Mississippi family who went above and beyond to get a critically needed surgery— but were still denied.

And we hear about what the Trump Administration’s plans to cut health research would mean for Alabama.

For this week’s Gulf States Gem we brag on our favorite libraries.

This episode is hosted by economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha and edited by Tyler Pratt. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

READ MORE

A stack of denial letters and correspondence from Molina Healthcare and Ochsner Health lie on a table in the Malosh family store in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, on Dec. 20, 2024.
WWNO
Inside a Mississippi man’s fight with health insurance and a hospital for life-saving surgery
Drew Hawkins
Trevor Malosh’s heart surgery was finally on the books after months of negotiations with his insurance company and the hospital. Then, another setback happened.

Deep cuts to NIH funding would cause economic harm across Trump-friendly Alabama
Birmingham has become one of the country’s leading hubs for biomedical research. Banners downtown brag about the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s status in the top 1% of institutions for NIH funding, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars into the region.

Catch Up On The Gulf States Gumbo

Tags
Gulf States Gumbo Gulf States GumboGulf States Newsroom
Gulf States Newsroom staff
See stories by Gulf States Newsroom staff