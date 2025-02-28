© 2025 WWNO
Keeping Mardi Gras safe comes at a cost

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published February 28, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
FILE - Revelers fill Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Feb. 25, 2020.
Rusty Costanza
/
AP
FILE - Revelers fill Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Feb. 25, 2020.

Who pays for security at the Mardi Gras parades everyone loves?

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins reports that, oftentimes, smaller independent krewes foot their own bill. And it's getting more expensive after the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans.

Also, economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha visits the French Quarter to talk to businesses in the wake of that attack.

This week’s Gulf States Gem: Picks from a Carnival historian.

This episode is hosted and written by criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Danny McArthur, Orlando Flores Jr. and Tyler Taboada Pratt. Joseph King is the social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

The Superb Owl, the icon for Chewbacchus’ theme for its 2025 parade, rolls down St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans on Saturday, February 1, 2025. Emmy-nominated actor Mark Proksch — known for his role as Colin Robinson, the notorious energy vampire, in FX’s hit series What We Do in the Shadows — is seated in the float as the parade's grand marshal.
News
New Orleans has beefed up security for Mardi Gras. For smaller parading krewes, it's costly
Drew Hawkins
The city is requiring more police officers at parades this year, putting higher costs on smaller, independent krewes vital to New Orleans’ Mardi Gras heritage.

Fleurty Girl owner Lauren Haydel prepares her warehouse for Mardi Gras season on January 20, 2025.
Business
Tourism in New Orleans remains strong despite terrorist attack. Will the trend last?
Stephan Bisaha
The Super Bowl is in town, and so far, fears that visitors would avoid the big game because of January’s attack on Bourbon Street have not rang true.

