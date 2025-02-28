Keeping Mardi Gras safe comes at a cost

Who pays for security at the Mardi Gras parades everyone loves?

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins reports that, oftentimes, smaller independent krewes foot their own bill. And it's getting more expensive after the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans.

Also, economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha visits the French Quarter to talk to businesses in the wake of that attack.

This week’s Gulf States Gem: Picks from a Carnival historian.

This episode is hosted and written by criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Danny McArthur, Orlando Flores Jr. and Tyler Taboada Pratt. Joseph King is the social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

