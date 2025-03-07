© 2025 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

Who pays when ocean oil wells run dry?

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published March 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
The Coast Guard, the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office and Hilcorp continued to respond Wednesday Aug. 10, 2022, to an oil spill in Terrebonne Bay.
U.S. Coast Guard District 8
The Coast Guard, the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office and Hilcorp continued to respond Wednesday Aug. 10, 2022, to an oil spill in Terrebonne Bay.

This week, we’re on the water.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management made some new rules to help clean up old oil wells in the Gulf. WWNO's Eva Tesfaye talks with environment and communities reporter Danny McArthur about why some states aren't happy — and suing to prevent it.

Also, Danny takes a river trip down the Mississippi River with teens taking in the great outdoors.

This week's gem: Alabama's lakes, rivers and bays.

This episode is hosted by sports and culture reporter Joseph King. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Danny McArthur, Orlando Flores Jr. and Tyler Taboada Pratt. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

READ MORE:

A rig and supply vessel are viewed in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana, April 10, 2011.
WWNO
A new rule could speed up unused oil well decommissioning. Gulf States are suing to stop it
Eva Tesfaye
The rule, finalized last year, would also protect taxpayers from shouldering the cost. The states suing, however,, say it will crush independent oil companies.

Teenagers and younger kids with Spring Initiative, an after-school program in Clarksdale, Mississippi, row down the Mississippi River while on a canoeing trip in Helena, Arkansas on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
Coastal Desk
How a Mississippi canoe company is raising a new generation of river caretakers
Danny McArthur
The Mississippi River is an endangered river. For 25 years, a Clarksdale canoe company has worked to teach kids to respect and protect the waterway.

Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Newsroom staff
See stories by Gulf States Newsroom staff