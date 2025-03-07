Who pays when ocean oil wells run dry?

This week, we’re on the water.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management made some new rules to help clean up old oil wells in the Gulf. WWNO's Eva Tesfaye talks with environment and communities reporter Danny McArthur about why some states aren't happy — and suing to prevent it.

Also, Danny takes a river trip down the Mississippi River with teens taking in the great outdoors.

This week's gem: Alabama's lakes, rivers and bays.

This episode is hosted by sports and culture reporter Joseph King. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Danny McArthur, Orlando Flores Jr. and Tyler Taboada Pratt. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org .



