Statehouse roundtable: Chaos, caution, finished honeymoons

Campaigns and election days tend to hog the political spotlight. It's much harder to follow the time of year when the state leaders who won those elections actually get together and work to pass laws big and small.

On this week’s show, we find out what our state lawmakers have been up to in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana with updates from the public radio reporters covering recent legislative sessions.

This episode is hosted by our economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha. The podcast was produced by Kat Stromquist, Danny McArthur, Orlando Flores Jr., Kat Stromquist and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is the social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org .