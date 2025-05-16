© 2025 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Chicago Pope? More like Creole Pope

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published May 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Newly elected Pope Leone XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Chicago has a lot to celebrate right now. After all, before he was Leo XIV of the Vatican, he was Robert Francis Prevost of Chicago.

What’s less well known are the Pope’s Creole ties.

In this week's episode, we hear how Catholics in Jackson, Mississippi, and New Orleans are reacting to the news, and we talk to the man who uncovered the Pope’s Southern connection.

This episode is hosted and written by economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha. The podcast was produced by Drew Hawkins, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

Historian Jari Honora traced the pope's ancestry back to New Orleans.
New Orleans historian on tracing Pope Leo XIV’s hidden Creole roots
Karen Henderson
In an interview with Louisiana Considered, Jari Honora, a family historian at the Historic New Orleans Collection, shares what he uncovered about the pope’s Louisiana lineage.

