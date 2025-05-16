Chicago Pope? More like Creole Pope

Chicago has a lot to celebrate right now. After all, before he was Leo XIV of the Vatican, he was Robert Francis Prevost of Chicago.

What’s less well known are the Pope’s Creole ties.

In this week's episode, we hear how Catholics in Jackson, Mississippi, and New Orleans are reacting to the news, and we talk to the man who uncovered the Pope’s Southern connection.

This episode is hosted and written by economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha. The podcast was produced by Drew Hawkins, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

