Hip-hop takes center stage at Jazz Fest

The first weekend of New Orleans’ highly anticipated Jazz and Heritage Festival is underway. And this year, New Orleans native and hip-hop legend Lil Wayne will take the main stage with The Roots for the first time in the festival’s history.

Our sports and culture reporter Joseph King tells us why this is a big moment for hip-hop artists at Jazz Fest.

Joseph also talks with Big Freedia, New Orleans' Queen of Bounce, ahead of her performances on the Jazz Fest main stage and in the gospel tent. She also shares her Jazz Fest Gulf States Gem with us.

