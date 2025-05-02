© 2025 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Using nature to solve man-made problems

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published May 2, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Cheryl Austin stands outside of the Treme Recreation Community Center onThursday, March 6, 2025 in New Orleans.
Danny McArthur
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Cheryl Austin stands outside of the Treme Recreation Community Center onThursday, March 6, 2025 in New Orleans. The center has one of the neighborhood's largest planter boxes and is able to hold 9000 gallons of water.

On this week's episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, we take a look at how communities are turning to nature to solve their environmental problems, from urban flooding in New Orleans’ Treme neighborhood to using forests to tackle greenhouse gases — while getting tribal nations paid for it.

Plus, a send-off to our environment and communities reporter Danny McArthur.

This episode is hosted by public health reporter Drew Hawkins. The podcast is produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Danny McArthur, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is the social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

READ MORE:

Cheryl Austin demonstrates how a rain barrel works on Thursday, March 6, 2025 in New Orleans.
Coastal Desk
How New Orleans neighborhoods are addressing urban flooding
Danny McArthur
Urban flooding has long plagued Treme, a historically Black neighborhood in New Orleans. Residents are getting creative to find solutions to the issue.

