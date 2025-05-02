Using nature to solve man-made problems

On this week's episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, we take a look at how communities are turning to nature to solve their environmental problems, from urban flooding in New Orleans’ Treme neighborhood to using forests to tackle greenhouse gases — while getting tribal nations paid for it.

Plus, a send-off to our environment and communities reporter Danny McArthur.

This episode is hosted by public health reporter Drew Hawkins. The podcast is produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Danny McArthur, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is the social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org .

READ MORE: