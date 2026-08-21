The first rule of NDAs: You can’t talk about the NDAs

Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) are becoming a common tool for concealing negotiations over large industrial developments in Louisiana.

Gulf States Newsroom’s senior reporter Drew Hawkins joins us to round up months of reporting on NDAs across Louisiana government — from the 50-plus elected officials and 121 state employees who've signed NDAs with Gov. Jeff Landry's administration, to Landry's own agreement with Meta, to Rep. Julia Letlow's matching NDA and the stock trades she failed to disclose on time.

This episode is hosted by Tanya Ott. The podcast is produced by Aubri Juhasz, Elise Catrion Gregg, Maya Miller, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr., and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

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