Gulf States Gumbo Live: Katrina: The Next 20 Years

Last year, the Gulf States Newsroom examined the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina in a live event at the Prytania Theater.

This year, we returned to the Prytania on August 20th, where our development director Marci Schramm convened a panel of scientists, activists and community leaders working to organize and protect New Orleans ahead of future natural disasters.

We started with a short documentary screening from the Katrina Archive, followed by a presentation by documentary filmmaker Dr. Wesley Shrum and Louisiana State Museums’ Becky Mackie.

Senior reporter Drew Hawkins also sat down with Dr. Bryan Piazza, Broderick Bagert, James Karst, Sister Alicia Costa, Meagan Williams and Jessica Dandridge-Smith to hear about their triumphs and challenges in the work of hurricane preparation.

This episode is hosted by Nellie Beckett, who is also our community engagement producer. The podcast is produced by Aubri Juhasz, Elise Catrion Gregg, Maya Miller, Drew Hawkins, Tanya Ott, Orlando Flores Jr., and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.