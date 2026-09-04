NPR's Stephan Bisaha on housing affordability, swimming pool rentals & more

Gulf States Newsroom's former economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha has written about data centers, Dollar Generals and housing affordability. Now, at NPR, he covers personal finance, capturing stories of economic impacts on southern communities.

In this week's episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, Stephan joins government and democracy reporter Maya Miller to talk more about his work.

This episode is hosted by Maya Miller. The podcast is produced by Aubri Juhasz, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Tanya Ott, Orlando Flores Jr., and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

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