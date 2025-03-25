WWNO in 2025
[Test your 2025 WWNO know-how with our printable crossword puzzle here ✏]
Here’s an understatement: 2025 was a turbulent year for WWNO.
When Congress voted to eliminate all federal funding for public media, we were left with many uncomfortable questions. What were the tangible losses, increased costs, and new challenges going to be? What services would we need to begin paying for (or do without) that had previously been covered by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting? Where was an additional $220,000 going to come from? Not only this year, but likely every year going forward.
It was overwhelming.
Now, here’s something that cannot be overstated: thanks to you, WWNO won’t be going off the air anytime soon, and will remain freely available to everyone in Southeast Louisiana.
Whether you are a devoted super listener, newsletter subscriber, active sustainer, Producer’s Club member, or someone who sent in comments and testimonials, your support during our most vulnerable moment has been the real highlight of 2025.
This was also overwhelming, but in all the best ways.
Optimism and excitement have replaced foreboding and uncertainty. A new era of 100% financial independence has become not only possible but likely, and our commitment to local coverage and community connection has, in turn, grown even stronger.
No matter how WWNO’s business model changes, we will always be focused on our mission to serve the public. We are and will always be New Orleans Public Radio. Because of you.
Here's a look back at how you helped us succeed this year and why we’re excited for what comes next:
You enabled us to add more local reporting and on-air programming.
- 12 Crescent Classical programs
- 780 Louisiana Considered segments
- 6-part series: Born After the Storm
- Sea Change reaches 1.8 million episode downloads
- Katrina 20 coverage
- Launch of WCWD 89.5 FM in Covington-Mandeville extends Classical Network
- 52 Weekly local programs of: Louisiana Eats, The Reading Life, Out to Lunch, American Routes, Jazz New Orleans, The Museumgoer, and many more
You came to our events!
- 2 Sea Change Live – at the Mint and at the Broadside
- 15th annual Culture Collision at NOMA
- Mary Louise Kelly in conversation with Ryan Vasquez
- First benefit concert for Public Radio Music Day at the Broadside
You supported our award-winning newsroom:
- Regional: 10 Edward R. Murrow awards with WRKF and Gulf States Newsroom
- National: 3 PMJA awards
- International: 1 RIAS Media award
So, even though 2025 was challenging, with your partnership and hard work, we hope 2026 will be our best year yet.