WWNO in 2025

Here’s an understatement: 2025 was a turbulent year for WWNO.

When Congress voted to eliminate all federal funding for public media, we were left with many uncomfortable questions. What were the tangible losses, increased costs, and new challenges going to be? What services would we need to begin paying for (or do without) that had previously been covered by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting? Where was an additional $220,000 going to come from? Not only this year, but likely every year going forward.

It was overwhelming.

Now, here’s something that cannot be overstated: thanks to you, WWNO won’t be going off the air anytime soon, and will remain freely available to everyone in Southeast Louisiana.

Whether you are a devoted super listener, newsletter subscriber, active sustainer, Producer’s Club member, or someone who sent in comments and testimonials, your support during our most vulnerable moment has been the real highlight of 2025.

This was also overwhelming, but in all the best ways.

Optimism and excitement have replaced foreboding and uncertainty. A new era of 100% financial independence has become not only possible but likely, and our commitment to local coverage and community connection has, in turn, grown even stronger.

No matter how WWNO’s business model changes, we will always be focused on our mission to serve the public. We are and will always be New Orleans Public Radio. Because of you.