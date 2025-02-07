© 2025 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Super (Gumbo) Bowl Special

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published February 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
How the big game is impacting the Big Easy.

We’ll hear about some of the steps being taken to help keep people visiting New Orleans for the Super Bowl safe in light of the New Year’s Day attack on Bourbon Street. And we’ll also hear more about how the Super Bowl impacts the culture and the people who live and work in New Orleans — and about some of the players connected to the Gulf South you might see out on the field.

This episode is hosted by health equity reporter, Drew Hawkins, and produced by Stephan Bisaha. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

READ MORE:

CATCH UP ON THE GULF STATES GUMBO

