© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

How veterans are making sense of New Orleans attack

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published February 14, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Jackson M. Smith stands near a raised garden bed at Bastion, a community for injured veterans in New Orleans, on Jan. 17, 2025. The veterans living in the community tend to the garden as part of their interconnected living.
Kat Stromquist
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Jackson M. Smith stands near a raised garden bed at Bastion, a community for injured veterans in New Orleans, on Jan. 17, 2025. The veterans living in the community tend to the garden as part of their interconnected living.

Two men with military ties made headlines after two deadly incidents in New Orleans and Las Vegas. Some veterans have been trying to make sense of the tragic events. 

And our criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist is joined by Texas Newsroom reporter Lauren McGaughy to tell us more about these deadly events and the reporting they’ve been doing around them. This week’s Gulf States Gem: Lauren shares why she loves Mardi Gras.

This episode is hosted by environment and communities reporter Danny McArthur and edited by Tyler Pratt. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

READ MORE

Jackson M. Smith speaks to a reporter in a common room at Bastion, a community for injured veterans in New Orleans, on Jan. 17, 2025 .
News
U.S. veterans work to make sense of New Year’s Day incidents: It’s ‘doubly tragic’
Kat Stromquist
U.S. veterans are worried that two deadly incidents involving current and former service members could increase stigma, or paint veterans as somehow damaged.

Catch up on the Gulf States Gumbo

Tags
Gulf States Gumbo Gulf States NewsroomGulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Newsroom staff
See stories by Gulf States Newsroom staff