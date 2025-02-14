How veterans are making sense of New Orleans attack

Two men with military ties made headlines after two deadly incidents in New Orleans and Las Vegas. Some veterans have been trying to make sense of the tragic events.

And our criminal justice reporter Kat Stromquist is joined by Texas Newsroom reporter Lauren McGaughy to tell us more about these deadly events and the reporting they’ve been doing around them. This week’s Gulf States Gem: Lauren shares why she loves Mardi Gras.

This episode is hosted by environment and communities reporter Danny McArthur and edited by Tyler Pratt. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org .



