Gulf States Gumbo
Callout: Parents, are you applying for the LA GATOR Scholarship?
Gulf States Gumbo

Southern scientists protest federal funding cuts

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published March 14, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
People gather in Birmingham's Railroad Park on Friday March 7, 2025 to protest President Donald Trump’s federal funding cuts for science and research.
Andrew Yeager
/
WBHM
People gather in Birmingham's Railroad Park on Friday March 7, 2025 to protest President Donald Trump’s federal funding cuts for science and research.

In this episode, environment and communities reporter Danny McArthur, economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha and WBHM managing editor Andrew Yeager discuss what's at stake for Gulf South scientists as the Trump administration makes cuts to big agencies — like the National Institutes of Health.

Also, sports and culture reporter Joseph King meets with a Black Masking Indian queen in New Orleans. As she retires from parading, she reflects on cultural appropriation. This week’s Gulf States Gem: Maria's Mercado in Morton, Mississippi.

This episode is hosted by environment and communities reporter Danny McArthur. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Tyler Taboada Pratt. Joseph King is the social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

Cherice Harrison-Nelson is a lifelong educator and a queen in the Guardians of the Flame Maroon Society in New Orleans, La.
Arts & Culture
After Mardi Gras, debate about cultural appropriation continues
Joseph King
Black Masking Mardi Gras Indians have a rich cultural history in New Orleans dating back to the 19th century. A queen in one tribe says this is her last year parading and she’s concerned about how her culture continues to be commodified.

NPR News
Possible cuts to NIH funding could affect research in Alabama
Possible cuts to NIH funding could significantly impact research institutions in Alabama, a state that has voted overwhelmingly for President Trump.

