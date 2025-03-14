Southern scientists protest federal funding cuts

In this episode, environment and communities reporter Danny McArthur, economic mobility reporter Stephan Bisaha and WBHM managing editor Andrew Yeager discuss what's at stake for Gulf South scientists as the Trump administration makes cuts to big agencies — like the National Institutes of Health .

Also, sports and culture reporter Joseph King meets with a Black Masking Indian queen in New Orleans. As she retires from parading, she reflects on cultural appropriation . This week’s Gulf States Gem : Maria's Mercado in Morton, Mississippi.

This episode is hosted by environment and communities reporter Danny McArthur. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Kat Stromquist, Orlando Flores Jr. and Tyler Taboada Pratt. Joseph King is the social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org .



Arts & Culture After Mardi Gras, debate about cultural appropriation continues Black Masking Mardi Gras Indians have a rich cultural history in New Orleans dating back to the 19th century. A queen in one tribe says this is her last year parading and she’s concerned about how her culture continues to be commodified. Listen • 4:11