Gulf States Gumbo
Parents, are you applying for the LA GATOR Scholarship?
Gulf States Gumbo

Why Gulf Coast shrimpers see tariffs as a win

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published April 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
A pile of freshly-caught shrimp lays on a table on fisherman Donald Dardar's boat floating just south of Pointe-aux-Chenes, Louisiana.
Halle Parker
/
WWNO
It's been a wild few weeks in global trade.

President Donald Trump put 10% tariffs on all imports, and some countries started getting hit with much higher amounts. Stock markets have been swinging and economists say the odds of a recession this year are going up.

While these are international issues, how do they actually play out in our region? To learn more, we talked to our economic mobility reporter, Stephan Bisaha, who has been interviewing workers — including shrimpers — across the Gulf South.

This week’s Gulf States Gem: the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.

This episode is hosted by our public health reporter Drew Hawkins. The podcast was produced by Stephan Bisaha, Danny McArthur, Orlando Flores Jr., Kat Stromquist and Tyler Taboada Pratt. Joseph King is the social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

President Donald Trump's tariffs have caused a mixed reaction across industries in the Gulf South, including shrimping, automobile manufacturing and shipping.
Business
Trump’s tariffs have been a source of both hope and fear among Gulf South industries
Stephan Bisaha
As Wall Street swings wildly under the weight of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, reactions in the Gulf South are mixed.

Gulf States Newsroom staff
