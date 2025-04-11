Why Gulf Coast shrimpers see tariffs as a win

It's been a wild few weeks in global trade.

President Donald Trump put 10% tariffs on all imports, and some countries started getting hit with much higher amounts. Stock markets have been swinging and economists say the odds of a recession this year are going up.

While these are international issues, how do they actually play out in our region? To learn more, we talked to our economic mobility reporter, Stephan Bisaha, who has been interviewing workers — including shrimpers — across the Gulf South.

This week’s Gulf States Gem: the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.

