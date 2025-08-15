What New Orleans heat sounds like

We know what the heat in New Orleans feels like, and we know what the data can look like with charts and graphs. But what does it sound like?

On this week’s episode, we “sonify” the heat data, using music to illustrate how hot New Orleans has gotten over the last few decades — and how quickly temperatures are increasing.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins takes us through the process of analyzing the data and converting it into an accurate sonic representation.

We also look at how increasing temperatures are impacting the city’s musicians.

This episode is hosted by Ryan Vasquez. The podcast was written by Drew Hawkins and produced by Kat Stromquist, Stephan Bisaha, and Orlando Flores Jr. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

