Gulf States Gumbo
What New Orleans heat sounds like

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published August 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
The sun blazes over Bourbon Street in New Orleans on June 26, 2024.
Drew Hawkins
/
Gulf States Newsroom
The sun blazes over Bourbon Street in New Orleans on June 26, 2024. On this day, the city is under a heat advisory with a heat index over 104 degrees.

We know what the heat in New Orleans feels like, and we know what the data can look like with charts and graphs. But what does it sound like?

On this week’s episode, we “sonify” the heat data, using music to illustrate how hot New Orleans has gotten over the last few decades — and how quickly temperatures are increasing.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins takes us through the process of analyzing the data and converting it into an accurate sonic representation.

We also look at how increasing temperatures are impacting the city’s musicians.

This episode is hosted by Ryan Vasquez. The podcast was written by Drew Hawkins and produced by Kat Stromquist, Stephan Bisaha, and Orlando Flores Jr. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our audience engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

Bettis and 3rd Degree perform “Joe Avery’s Blues” at the Algiers Music and Artist Studio in New Orleans on Saturday, August 2, 2025.
Public Health
New Orleans musicians feel the heat of rising temperatures: 'You can hear it in the music'
Drew Hawkins
Data from climate scientists show that the heat is turning up in New Orleans, and the rate that it’s increasing is getting faster. Here’s why.

