How Louisiana’s LNG exports are driving out fishermen, driving up utility bills

On this week’s episode, we take a look at liquified natural gas exports in the Gulf South.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins went to Cameron, Louisiana, to talk with fishermen about how the multibillion-dollar industry has reshaped the landscape, the economy and the daily lives of the people who have lived here for generations.

And Paul Blest from More Perfect Union joins us to talk about a new documentary he and Drew worked on that explores the impacts of LNG.

This episode is hosted by Drew Hawkins.

