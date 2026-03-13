© 2026 WWNO
Gulf States Gumbo
Diane Mack's last day is March 20: send her a message of appreciation HERE or by calling/texting 504-302-3889!
Gulf States Gumbo

How Louisiana’s LNG exports are driving out fishermen, driving up utility bills

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published March 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
On this week’s episode, we take a look at liquified natural gas exports in the Gulf South.

Public health reporter Drew Hawkins went to Cameron, Louisiana, to talk with fishermen about how the multibillion-dollar industry has reshaped the landscape, the economy and the daily lives of the people who have lived here for generations.

And Paul Blest from More Perfect Union joins us to talk about a new documentary he and Drew worked on that explores the impacts of LNG.

This episode is hosted by Drew Hawkins. The podcast is produced by Matt Bloom, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Joseph King is our social producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

Eddie Lejuine holds a stack of utility bills on the front porch of his home in Hackberry, Louisiana, on Friday, January 23, 2026. Lejuine said that an increase in his electricity bills, combined with a decrease in his fishing catch, may force him to move.
Louisiana’s LNG exports are driving out fishermen and driving up utility bills across the U.S.
Drew Hawkins, Paul Blest (More Perfect Union)
The multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas industry has reshaped the landscape, the economy and the daily lives of the people who have lived in Cameron Parish for generations.

