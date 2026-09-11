The cost of putting the world’s largest spaceport in coastal Louisiana

On this week’s episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, senior reporter Drew Hawkins takes us to Pecan Island — where SpaceX is building the world’s biggest spaceport.

State officials are hyping it up, but residents fear it’ll do irreparable damage to the place they call home.

This episode is hosted by Elise Catrion Gregg. The podcast is produced by Aubri Juhasz, Maya Miller, Drew Hawkins, Tanya Ott, Orlando Flores Jr., and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, WRKF, MPB, or WBHM.

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