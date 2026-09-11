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Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

The cost of putting the world’s largest spaceport in coastal Louisiana

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published September 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Kathleen Flynn for the Gulf States Newsroom

On this week’s episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, senior reporter Drew Hawkins takes us to Pecan Island — where SpaceX is building the world’s biggest spaceport.

State officials are hyping it up, but residents fear it’ll do irreparable damage to the place they call home.

This episode is hosted by Elise Catrion Gregg. The podcast is produced by Aubri Juhasz, Maya Miller, Drew Hawkins, Tanya Ott, Orlando Flores Jr., and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, WRKF, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE:

Economy
Inside Louisiana’s $100 billion SpaceX deal: NDAs, record tax breaks and a community left out
Drew Hawkins
Residents who live near where SpaceX’s rockets will be launched say they were kept in the dark about the project.

Catch Up On The Gulf States Gumbo

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