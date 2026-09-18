Why is an international extreme sports event obsessed with Birmingham, Alabama?

On this week’s episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, sports and culture reporter Joseph King digs into why Birmingham, Alabama, has caught the attention of one of the world's premier extreme sports competitions.

The head of location scouting for FISE — Festival International des Sports Extrêmes — says Birmingham has "one of the best skate parks in the U.S. It's unbelievable!"

This episode is hosted by Orlando Flores Jr. The podcast is produced by Aubri Juhasz, Maya Miller, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Tanya Ott, and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

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