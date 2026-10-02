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Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

Why doesn’t the Gulf South have any tribal colleges?

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published October 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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A map from the American Indian College Fund shows the location of all Tribal Colleges and Universities in the U.S.
Photo courtesy of American Indian College Fund
A map from the American Indian College Fund shows the location of all Tribal Colleges and Universities in the U.S.

On this week’s episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, we’re talking about tribal colleges and universities — known as TCUs — and why our region has none.

Community engagement reporter Elise Catrion Gregg shares her reporting, and we look at how some TCUs are still reaching students in the South.

This episode is hosted by Aubri Juhasz. The podcast is produced by Maya Miller, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Tanya Ott, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.

Tina Hickman, of Choctaw, Mississippi, flips through the course catalog for Bay Mills Community College, the tribal college she attended to earn her bachelor’s degree.
Education
The Gulf South has plenty of native tribes, but no tribal colleges or universities
Elise Catrion Gregg
For many indigenous students in the Gulf South, pursuing higher education at a tribal college or university comes with significant barriers.

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