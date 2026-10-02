Why doesn’t the Gulf South have any tribal colleges?

On this week’s episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, we’re talking about tribal colleges and universities — known as TCUs — and why our region has none.

Community engagement reporter Elise Catrion Gregg shares her reporting, and we look at how some TCUs are still reaching students in the South.

This episode is hosted by Aubri Juhasz. The podcast is produced by Maya Miller, Elise Catrion Gregg, Drew Hawkins, Tanya Ott, Orlando Flores Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, MPB, or WBHM.