Gulf South communities are figuring out how to benefit from the AI boom

On this week’s episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, senior reporter Drew Hawkins and youth and families reporter Aubri Juhasz talk about one of the strongest selling points for data centers in the Gulf South — jobs.

Aubri takes us to Louisiana Delta Community College in Monroe, where students are training to become data center technicians.

This episode is hosted by Drew Hawkins. The podcast is produced by Aubri Juhasz, Maya Miller, Elise Catrion Gregg, Tanya Ott, Orlando Flores, Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org .

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO , WRKF , MPB , or WBHM .

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