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Gulf States Gumbo
Gulf States Gumbo

Gulf South communities are figuring out how to benefit from the AI boom

By Gulf States Newsroom staff
Published September 25, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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A mini data center at Louisiana Delta Community College where students practice laying fiber and setting up servers.
Aubri Juhasz
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Gulf States Newsroom
A mini data center at Louisiana Delta Community College where students practice laying fiber and setting up servers.

On this week’s episode of the Gulf States Gumbo, senior reporter Drew Hawkins and youth and families reporter Aubri Juhasz talk about one of the strongest selling points for data centers in the Gulf South — jobs.

Aubri takes us to Louisiana Delta Community College in Monroe, where students are training to become data center technicians.

This episode is hosted by Drew Hawkins. The podcast is produced by Aubri Juhasz, Maya Miller, Elise Catrion Gregg, Tanya Ott, Orlando Flores, Jr. and Ryan Vasquez. Joseph King is our social producer. Nellie Beckett is our community engagement producer. Our theme music is by DJ Supreme.

To get in touch with the team, email connect@gulfstatesnewsroom.org.

And support our local station partners by donating to WWNO, WRKF, MPB, or WBHM.

READ MORE HERE:

Fletch Batchelor (center) shows students around Louisiana Delta Community College's mock data center on Aug. 18, 2026.
Education
This community college is training Louisiana residents for jobs at Meta's data center
Aubri Juhasz
Louisiana Delta Community College created new four-week programs in response to Meta’s data center in Richland Parish and is helping locals land jobs.

Former sheriff's deputy Shannon McManus looks out over the data center project construction site in Boyce, La., last month. He's one of the local residents who has objected to nondisclosure agreements that kept negotiations for the project from the public.
NPR News
NDAs are hiding data center deals, drawing ire from locals — and attention from lawmakers
Drew Hawkins
Nondisclosure agreements covered up negotiations between a tech company and several local and state officials, surprising local residents. It's a tactic used around the country in data center deals.

Catch Up On The Gulf States Gumbo

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